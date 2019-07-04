Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2019 declared, how to check via website

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2019: The result of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) pre-university (PUC II) supplementary examinations has been declared. Students can check their results on the official websites — kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

The supplementary exams were held from June 11, 2019 to June 20, 2019.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter registration, roll number, date of birth

Step 5: Results will appear on screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the results of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) pre-university (PUC II) exams were declared on April 15, 2019. The overall pass percentage improved this year, with 61.73% students passing the examination successfully. Students from rural schools secured a pass percentage of 62.88% while students from urban schools secured a pass percentage of 61.38%