Toggle Menu
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2019 declared, how to check via websitehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/karnataka-2nd-puc-supplementary-result-2019-declared-karresults-nic-in-5795834/

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2019 declared, how to check via website

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2019: Students can check the official website — kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

PUC Supplementary result 2019, karresult.nic.in 2019, puc supplementary result 2019, www.karresults.nic.in, pu supplementary result 2019, www.pue.kar.nic.in 2019, pue.kar.nic.in 2019, karresults.nic.in, 2nd puc supplementary results 2019, pue.kar.nic.in, education news, indian express news
Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2019: Students can check the result through the websites — kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. Representational Image/ File 

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2019: The result of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) pre-university (PUC II) supplementary examinations has been declared. Students can check their results on the official websites — kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

The supplementary exams were held from June 11, 2019 to June 20, 2019.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter registration, roll number, date of birth

Step 5: Results will appear on screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the results of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) pre-university (PUC II) exams were declared on April 15, 2019. The overall pass percentage improved this year, with 61.73% students passing the examination successfully. Students from rural schools secured a pass percentage of 62.88% while students from urban schools secured a pass percentage of 61.38%

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DHSE Kerala +2 SAY results 2019 declared, how to check
2 Sanskrit scholar K S Kannan is chair professor at IIT-Madras
3 Karnataka UG NEET mock allotment result released, how to check via website