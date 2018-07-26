Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
  • Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2018 Live Update: Students to get mark sheets today
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2018 Live Update: Students to get mark sheets today

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2018 Live Update: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2018 2:20:48 pm
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2018 Live Update: Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has declared the results of 2nd PUC supplementary examinations on Thursday, July 26. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

This year, a total of 6.90 lakh students appeared for the for the PUC 2nd exam which were held between March 1 and 17. In the annual exam results that were released on April 30, 68 PU colleges have recorded 100 per cent passes, while in 118 PU colleges score 0. The overall pass percentage has been improved to 59.56 per cent, a sharp increase of 7.18 per cent from 52.38 per cent in 2017. total of 3,37,860 female and 3,52,292 male students appeared for the PUC 2nd exam this year.

Live Blog

14:12 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2018 Live: 59.56% passed in final exam, sharp increase of 7.18%

The overall pass percentage has been improved to 59.56 per cent, a sharp increase of 7.18 per cent from 52.38 per cent in 2017. A total of 3,37,860 female and 3,52,292 male students appeared for the PUC 2nd exam this year.

14:01 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2018 Live: Official websites to check results

13:58 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2018: Board takes stringent measures to prevent cheating

The board has taken stringent security measures to prevent any sort of malpractice. e. Every examination halls were kept under CCTV surveillance, and to prevent paper leak, each packet carried unique Quick Response (QR) codes.

13:55 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result: Websites to check results

13:50 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2018: Girls outperform boys in final results

This year too, girls have outperformed boys by scoring 67.11 per cent while boys are at 52.3 per cent. The pass percentage of rural colleges is 59.95 per cent which is higher than urban colleges (59.45 per cent). Among streams, the highest marks are secured in the science stream which is 597 while 595 marks in the commerce and arts stream

13:46 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Karnataka II PUC results 2018.

Step 3: Fill in your registration number and other details.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

13:39 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results: 118 PU colleges score 0% in annual exam results

In the annual exam results that were released on April 30, 68 PU colleges have recorded 100 per cent passes, while in 118 PU colleges score 0.

13:21 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2018: Private websites to check results

All the candidates who had appeared in Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary examinations can also check the results through private website, indiaresults.com 

13:09 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary result 2018 declared at kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in

13:04 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2018: Results declared, check at kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in

12:57 (IST) 26 Jul 2018
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2018 Live: Students can check results from 3 pm

