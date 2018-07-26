Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2018 Live Update: Students to get mark sheets today

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2018 Live Update: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2018 Live Update: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2018 Live Update: Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has declared the results of 2nd PUC supplementary examinations on Thursday, July 26. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

This year, a total of 6.90 lakh students appeared for the for the PUC 2nd exam which were held between March 1 and 17. In the annual exam results that were released on April 30, 68 PU colleges have recorded 100 per cent passes, while in 118 PU colleges score 0. The overall pass percentage has been improved to 59.56 per cent, a sharp increase of 7.18 per cent from 52.38 per cent in 2017. total of 3,37,860 female and 3,52,292 male students appeared for the PUC 2nd exam this year.