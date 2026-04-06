Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Live Updates: How to download marks memo likely at kseab.karnataka.gov.in?

The results will be available on the websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Students must have their login credentials handy to access their marksheets.

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date Live Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will likely announce the result for Class 12 PUC (Pre-University Course) Examinations on April 7, 2026, as said by the Minister; however, an official press note confirming the time is awaited. The results will be available on the websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Students must have their login credentials handy to access their marksheets.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: Date, Time, How to Check Marks

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The exams began on February 28 and concluded on March 17, 2026. A total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges have registered for the exams this year. Among them, 6,46,801 are fresh candidates, while 50,540 are repeaters, and 13,022 are private candidates.

Read | KSEAB lowers passing percentage by 5%

To ensure the smooth and efficient conduct of the exams, KSEAB has set up 1,217 examination centres across the state. Of these, 2,92,645 students are from the Science stream, 2,11,174 from Commerce, and 1,42,982 from Arts.

KSEAB was in the headlines in late February after a fake PUC 2 question paper was circulated online. In the last academic session, the PUC results were declared on April 8. The exams for the same were conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2025. The overall pass percentage stood at 69.16 per cent, with 4,76,256 students passing out of the 6,88,678 who appeared for the exam.

Live Updates Apr 6, 2026 02:34 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Science results last year In the Science stream, Government colleges had 9,367 students appear and 7,697 pass (82.20%). Aided colleges had 9,735 appear with 6,518 passing (66.94%), Un-aided colleges had 1,63,503 appear and 1,29,302 pass (79.06%), and BBMP colleges had 1,910 students appear and 1,578 pass (82.61%). Apr 6, 2026 02:15 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Gender-wise results in 2025 In the gender-wise result, 3,45,694 girls appeared for the exam last year, and 2,69,212 of them passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 77.88%. On the other hand, 2,92,111 boys appeared, and 1,99,227 passed, giving a pass percentage of 68.20%. Apr 6, 2026 02:10 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Credentials required to check and download result – Registration number as mentioned on the Karnataka board PUC 2 exam 1 hall tickets – Subject combination – science, arts or commerce Apr 6, 2026 02:05 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Is there any KSEAB helpline number? Students finding difficulty in downloading results can contact the KSEAB help-line numbers at 080-23310075 and 080-23310076. Apr 6, 2026 02:00 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: What was the performance last year? Last year, the KSEAB had reported 73.45 per cent results, and about 6.37 lakh students had appeared for the examination. Girls had outperformed boys once again, with 77.8% of the 3.4 lakh female candidates passing, compared to 68.2% of the 2.9 lakh male students. Urban students had a better success rate, with 74.55% of the 5.03 lakh candidates passing, in contrast to 69.33% among 1.34 lakh rural students. Apr 6, 2026 01:55 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Passing marks This year, the Karnataka government has reduced the pass percentage from 35 percent to 30 percent. The requirement is 30 marks minimum in each subject (including written and practical/internal assessments) with an overall 33percent score—198 out of 600 marks—to clear the course. The decision comes amid concerns about Karnataka's educational performance. According to the All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), Karnataka ranked 15th nationally in 2021-22 with a Gross Enrolment Ratio of just 36.2 percent—significantly lower than neighboring Tamil Nadu at 46.8 percent and Puducherry at 61 percent. Apr 6, 2026 01:50 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Category-wise result last year In the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 1,10,963 students appeared, out of which 69,269 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 62.43%. In the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, 41,951 students appeared and 26,460 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 63.07%. Among Category-1 students, 45,300 appeared and 31,386 passed, with a pass percentage of 69.28%. For Category 2A, 1,39,204 students appeared, out of which 1,05,115 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 75.51%. In Category 2B, 73,597 students appeared and 52,168 passed, recording a pass percentage of 70.91%. For Category 3A, 62,026 students appeared, and 52,168 passed, giving a pass percentage of 84.11%. In Category 3B, 1,00,561 students appeared and 77,387 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 76.96%. Among General category students, 64,213 appeared and 55,868 passed, achieving the highest pass percentage of 87.00%. Apr 6, 2026 01:45 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Stream-wise result in last academic session In the combination-wise result, the Arts stream saw 1,53,043 students appearing for the exam, out of which 81,553 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 53.29%. In the Commerce stream, 2,03,429 students appeared, and 1,55,425 passed, giving a pass percentage of 76.07%. The Science stream had the highest performance, with 2,80,933 students appearing and 2,31,461 passing, leading to a pass percentage of 82.45%. Overall, 6,37,405 students appeared across all streams, and 4,68,439 passed, making the total pass percentage 73.45%. Apr 6, 2026 01:40 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Official websites to check result – karresults.nic.in – kseab.karnataka.gov.in Apr 6, 2026 01:35 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: What if students fail? Students who will fail in the 2026 exams will have the opportunity to take the PUC 2 exams. They will have to register on the basis of the result sheet. The application for the Karnataka PUC 2 exam-2 from failed candidates of 2026 exams and prior exams will be only accepted on the basis of MCA. Apr 6, 2026 01:30 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Marks memo from schools The Karnataka PUC 2nd exam 1 result marks memo will be sent to the respective colleges through the KSEAB PU exam portal. Apr 6, 2026 01:25 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Details on the marks memo The Karnataka PUC 2 marks memo will carry the following information – name of the student, date of birth, roll number, subject-wise total marks, subject-wise marks scored by the student, passing status, total marks obtained and the stream (arts, science or commerce). Apr 6, 2026 01:20 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Abbreviations in the Karnataka PUC marks memo P: Pass F: Fail X: Exempted AA: Absent NC: Not Completed Apr 6, 2026 01:15 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check KSEAB Class 12 results? To check and download KSEAB Class 12 PUC 2 results online, students will have to follow these steps: Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka board – karresults.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘PUC II Result 2026’ link Step 3: Key in the registration number and choose your respective stream – science, commerce, or arts Step 4: Click on the submit button Step 5: View and download your result for future reference Apr 6, 2026 01:10 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: PUC 2 scores in KCET Candidates will be allowed to choose the scores of Karnataka board PUC 2 exams in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). Apr 6, 2026 01:05 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check result? Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2026 can be checked through official website using login credentials like registration number, password and Captcha code. Apr 6, 2026 01:00 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Grade vs marks Karnataka PUC 2 Grades: Marks Distinction: 85% and above marks First Class: 60 to 85 per cent Second Class: 50 to 60 per cent Third/ Pass Class: Below 50 per cent Apr 6, 2026 12:55 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Statistics from 2024 Of the total 6,22,819 students appearing as regular students in Karnataka PUC 2 exam 1 in 2024, as many as 5,26,858 passed. The pass percentage among the regular students was 84.59 per cent. Of the 36,007 repeaters, only 41.98 per cent (15,116 students) qualified. There were 22,253 private candidates and, of them, 10,716 students (48.16 per cent) passed. The overall pass percentage in Karnataka PUC 2 result was 81.15 per cent across all the streams. Apr 6, 2026 12:50 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: ‘Board exam marks are like Bollywood item songs’ Former CEO of HCL, Vineet Nayar shares his views on the hype created by parents over good scores in the board exams. In a lengthy post on LinkedIn, Nayar called out parents who consider ‘exams like the Oscars’ and ‘define their wards with scores in board exams’. Nayar who is now the founder of Sampark Foundation said, “No one cares about your marks. Not once has anyone stopped me to ask, “Vineet, how much did you score in Class 12?” If they did, I’d probably say, “Enough to traumatize my parents but not enough to impress my teachers.” Your marks are like Bollywood item songs — they seem super important at the time but are completely irrelevant to the actual plot later,”. Apr 6, 2026 12:45 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Result release dates in the past 2025: April 8 2024: April 10 2023: April 21 2022: June 18 2021: September 20 2020: July 14 Apr 6, 2026 12:40 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: List of official websites – kseeb.karnataka.gov.in – karresults.nic.in Apr 6, 2026 12:35 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: How many subjects can students re-appear in PUC 2 exam 2? The Karnataka board 2nd PUC first exam is mandatory, while the second and third exams are optional for improving scores. Students can choose to retake any subject they wish to improve in during these optional exams. However, there is no specific limit mentioned on the number of subjects a student can choose to improve in during exams 2 and 3. Essentially, students can select any subject they want to retake to improve their score, provided they have already taken it in the first exam. Apr 6, 2026 12:30 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Passing marks To pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components. However, specifically, they must obtain at least 25 marks in the theory section and 11 marks in the practical exam to be considered as having passed a subject. Apr 6, 2026 12:25 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: When and where can I download PUC 2 exam 1 marks memo? The PUC II results for exam 1 will be declared tomorrow, during a press conference led by the Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy. To check their Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026, students must visit the official result portal at karresults.nic.in. Apr 6, 2026 12:20 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: When will the link to access Karnataka board result marks memo will get activated? While the Karnataka PUC 2 result will be declared on April 7, the link to access and download the PUC 2 exam 1 marks memo will be made live at the official websites at a different time. Last year, after an hour of the results declaration, the link was active Apr 6, 2026 12:15 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: How to download marks memo of Karnataka board Class 12 PUC 2 results? Step 1- Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC 2 exam 1 – karresults.nic.in Step 2- Click on the PUC-2 exam 1 result link Step 3- Fill the registration number as mentioned in the Karnataka PUC 2 hall ticket for exam 1 Step 4- Submit and download the 2nd PUC Karnataka result 2026 Apr 6, 2026 12:10 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: What is the official website to check PUC 2 results? – karresults.nic.in – kseab.karnataka.gov.in Apr 6, 2026 12:09 PM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: When will results be out? As per the Karnataka board PUC 2 result date, KSEAB will announce the PUC 2 result on April 7 Apr 6, 2026 11:27 AM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: What was the results last year? In the last academic session, the PUC results were declared on April 8. The exams for the same were conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2025. The overall pass percentage stood at 69.16 per cent, with 4,76,256 students passing out of the 6,88,678 who appeared for the exam Apr 6, 2026 11:04 AM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: When were exams held? The exams began on February 28 and concluded on March 17, 2026. Apr 6, 2026 10:47 AM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Login credentials Students must have their login credentials handy to access their marksheets. Apr 6, 2026 10:42 AM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: Websites to check The results will be available on the websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Apr 6, 2026 10:36 AM IST KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Live Updates: When will results be out? Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will likely announce the result for Class 12 PUC (Pre-University Course) Examinations on April 7, 2026, as said by the Minister; however, an official press note confirming the time is awaited.