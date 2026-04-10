Beyond marks: Stories of defying marriage, jail, and disability in Karnataka II PUC

Karnataka’s second PU results, announced on Thursday, were not just about numbers; there were stories of resilience. A girl who wrote her exams while mourning her mother, a convict who studied behind bars, a daughter who defied her father to chase her dreams, and a hearing-impaired boy who proved every doubter wrong.
In another inspiring story, S Ashok Kumar, a Bengaluru resident serving a life sentence for murder at Ballari Central Jail for the past seven years, cleared the II PU Arts examination with 80.1 percent, scoring 481 out of 600.
Registered as a private candidate through distance learning with support from prison officials, Ashok studied in a dedicated cell and appeared for his exams under prison escort.
His subject-wise scores reflect consistent performance: 82 in Kannada, 69 in English, 94 in History, 84 in Economics, 77 in Sociology, and 75 in Political Science.
DGP of Prison and Correctional Services Alok Kumar on X said, “It’s heartening to see that one of our life convict prisoners, Ashok, has obtained 80.1% marks in the PUC exam. He appeared under Prison escort from Ballari Central Prison for his exams. Glad to see that Walls of the prison have not subdued his hopes for a better future.”
Kamala, a student of PU, was forced to quit her education after the 10th class by none other than her father. While the family wanted to arrange her marriage early, she had different plans.
With the help of her mother’s brothers, Kamala left her village, Mudnala, and shifted to Yadgir to pursue her dreams. She stayed in her relatives’ place and did not go to her village while her father was still fuming over going against his decision. Her mother’s relatives helped her to pursue education, and she secured 94 per cent.
Speaking to the media, she said, “I have not seen my village or my father’s face for two years. After my exams, I have come to my grandmother’s place and am staying here. I hope my father will change his mind now.”
While many students at the Kolar Government PU College celebrated after the results were announced, it was an emotional moment for K N Chandrashekar and K M Ramya, whose son K C Charan, who is hearing impaired, passed the examination with 90% in the Arts stream.
Charan, who has 75% hearing impairment, appeared for the exams alongside his classmates and scored an impressive 534 out of 600 marks.