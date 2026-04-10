Beyond marks: Stories of defying marriage, jail, and disability in Karnataka II PUC

Karnataka’s second PU results, announced on Thursday, were not just about numbers; there were stories of resilience. A girl who wrote her exams while mourning her mother, a convict who studied behind bars, a daughter who defied her father to chase her dreams, and a hearing-impaired boy who proved every doubter wrong.

In another inspiring story, S Ashok Kumar, a Bengaluru resident serving a life sentence for murder at Ballari Central Jail for the past seven years, cleared the II PU Arts examination with 80.1 percent, scoring 481 out of 600.

Registered as a private candidate through distance learning with support from prison officials, Ashok studied in a dedicated cell and appeared for his exams under prison escort.