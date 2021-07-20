Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2021 declared: 2,239 students secure 600/600

Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2021: The Karnataka government had decided to promote all candidates without conducting examinations. (Photo credit: Ralph Arakal)

The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) declared the result of PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams today. Students can check their results at the official website – karresults.nic.in. As many as 2,239 students have secured full marks (600/600) this year after the evaluation process.

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2021 LIVE Updates

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) Director Snehal R announced II PU results in Bengaluru today. “We had decided not to hold exams for II PU students keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation in the state,” Kumar said.

Kumar informed that of the total 6,66,497 students registered for II PUC exams, 95,628 have secured distinction scores as evaluation considering marks of SSLC, I PU, and II PU (internals).

A total of 5,90,153 students were registered as freshers, of which, 95581 got distinction marks, 353538 got first class and 134846 got second class. As many as 6181 freshers managed to pass this year. This year, 76,344 were registered as repeaters. Out of which, only 47 got distinction while 1540 got first class and 12209 got second class. As many as 62548 repeaters managed to pass Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2021.

In the Arts stream, 1,95,034 were registered this year. Of which, 5974 got distinction, 86113 got first class and 74119 got second class. Around 28826 candidates were in the pass class.

Similarly, 2,51,686 students were registered in the Commerce stream. A total of 22479 got distinction, 146908 students got first class, while 55825 and 26471 were in second and pass class, respectively.

In the Science stream, 2,19,777 were registered. A total of 67175 candidates achieved distinction, while 122057 got first class, followed by 17111 in second and 13432 in pass class.

A total of 335138 girls and 331359 boys were registered this year. As many as 35543 girls and 60085 boys got distinction. The number of boys in the distinction class is almost double that of girls.

The top 5 districts with the number of students who have secured 600/600 include Dakshina Kannada (445), Bengaluru South (302), Bengaluru North (261), Udupi (149) and Hassan (104).

The highest number of students who have scored full marks are from the Science stream. A total of 1929 students from Science stream have secured full marks, followed by 292 from Commerce and only 18 from Arts.

“DPUE has taken more effort this year than the same taken to evaluate papers and announce results done during any other regular year. Formulating an aggregate score for each student has been a tedious process which has been done carefully,” Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

Since exams were cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, a special evaluation criterion was devised to calculate the 2nd year PUC results. As per the criteria, 45 per cent weightage will be given to marks scored for SSLC (class 10), 45 per cent to I PU marks and 10 per cent to the internal assessment marks of II PU.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 69.20 with the Science stream at 67.28 per cent, Commerce at 65.52 per cent, and Arts at 41.27 per cent. Among districts, Udupi had topped in 2020. Around 5.95 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC exams this year.