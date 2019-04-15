Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2019 declared, 15 government colleges score 100%

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2019: The results for the pre-university 2nd examinations, which were conducted by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, has been released on April 15. The examinees can check their scores at the official websites — kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Among districts, Udupi has this year again topped followed by Dakshin Kannada. The overall pass percentage is 61.73 per cent with girls outperforming boys by scoring 68.2 per cent. This year too, the rural schools have scored 62.88 per cent while the urban schools are at 61.38 per cent.

Among streams, science students have scored 66.58 per cent and commerce at 66.39 per cent. There has been an overall increase of 2.15 per cent from the last year.

A total of 2,82,124 students have scored 60 per cent and above percentage. While 52,106 students have received second class and 80,157 students at third class. A total of 80 colleges have scored 100 pass percentage, including 15 government colleges.

Last year, the result was released on April 30 and a total of 6,90,000 students appeared for the PUC 2nd exam. As many as 68 PU colleges have recorded 100 per cent passes, while in 118 PU colleges scored 0. However, the overall pass percentage has improved by 7.18 per cent from 52.38 per cent in 2017 to 59.56 per cent.

In 2018, the II PUC exams were postponed due to Assembly Elections in the state and were concluded on February 21. A total of 3,37,860 female and 3,52,292 male students appeared for their PUC 2nd exam this year.