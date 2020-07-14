KSEEB Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2020: When and where to check marks?

Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2020: Around 5.95 lakh students had appeared in the Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2020: Around 5.95 lakh students had appeared in the Karnataka board class 12 exams . (Express Photo by Ralph Alex Arakal)

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2020: Around 5.95 lakh students who had appeared in the Karnataka board class 12 exams will get their results on July 14. State education minister S Suresh Kumar confirmed this development to the website. Like most state board exams the Karnataka PUC II exams were also hit by Covid-19 pandemic and the pending exams were conducted in June.

Strict social distancing norms were maintained while conducting the pending English exam. Adequate arrangements for sanitisers and face masks were made at the centres.

Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020: Websites to check

Once declared students can check the results on the board’s official website karresults.nic.in. The candidates can also check the result via Umang app. The candidates can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com for the same. In order to complete the registration, one needs to fill the box below.

In Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019, the overall passing percentage was recorded at 61.73 per cent. Among streams, science students had recorded 66.58 passing percentage, commerce had 66.39 and arts had 50.53. Udupi had emerged as the best performing district in the previous term.

The department had declared the PUC 1 results earlier in May, in which around 6.53 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd