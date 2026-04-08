Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 at DigiLocker; 5 things students should know

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on April 9, will declare the 2nd PUC Class 12 result 2026. Students will be able to download their result marks memo from karresults.nic.in, KarnatakaOne Mobile App and DigiLocker from 3 pm. In addition, the KSEAB Class 12 PUC 2 result details will be sent by the Board to the students’ registered mobile numbers through WhatsApp and SMS.

Karnataka Board Class 12 PUC Result Live Updates

Candidates need to enter their registration number to download their provisional marks memo of the Karnataka board Class 12 result.

Karnataka board result date and time

As per the Karnataka board PUC 2nd result date and time, the KSEAB Class 12 exam 1 result marks memo download link will be made available from 3 pm, while a press conference to announce the results, toppers, and district-wise performance is scheduled for 6.15 pm on April 9.