Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 at DigiLocker; 5 things students should know

Students will have the facility to access and download their result marks memo from a range of platforms, including the official website — karresults.nic.in — along with the KarnatakaOne Mobile App and DigiLocker.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiApr 8, 2026 05:41 PM IST
Karnataka PUC 2 result will also be available at digilocker.gov.inKarnataka PUC 2 result will also be available at digilocker.gov.in
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The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on April 9, will declare the 2nd PUC Class 12 result 2026. Students will be able to download their result marks memo from karresults.nic.in, KarnatakaOne Mobile App and DigiLocker from 3 pm. In addition, the KSEAB Class 12 PUC 2 result details will be sent by the Board to the students’ registered mobile numbers through WhatsApp and SMS.

Karnataka Board Class 12 PUC Result Live Updates

Candidates need to enter their registration number to download their provisional marks memo of the Karnataka board Class 12 result.

Karnataka board result date and time

As per the Karnataka board PUC 2nd result date and time, the KSEAB Class 12 exam 1 result marks memo download link will be made available from 3 pm, while a press conference to announce the results, toppers, and district-wise performance is scheduled for 6.15 pm on April 9.

In recent years, the KSEAB Class 12 (PUC 2) results have typically been declared in April, with dates ranging from April 8 to April 21 between 2023 and 2025, while in earlier years, the announcements were delayed to June 18 in 2022, July 14 in 2020, and September 20 in 2021.

The 2nd PUC Karnataka board Exam 1 was conducted between February 28 and March 17, 2026, across the state. Over seven lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Of them, 2,92,645 science stream students took the exam, 2,11,174 students were from the commerce stream, and 1,42,982 arts stream students appeared for the exam.

Karnataka PUC Result Websites

Students will be able to access and download their result marks memo through multiple platforms, including the official website — karresults.nic.in, the KarnatakaOne Mobile App, as well as DigiLocker. Apart from these online options, the KSEAB will also ensure that the result details are directly shared with students on their registered mobile numbers via WhatsApp and SMS, making it easier for them to receive their scores without delay.

Read More | Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: KSEAB Class 12th PUC 2 results also at DigiLocker

Pass criteria and evaluation

To qualify KSEAB PUC 2 exams 2026, students must secure minimum passing marks in both theory and practical components. Students need at least 30 marks in each subject (combining written and practical/internal scores) and an overall aggregate of 33 per cent (198 out of 600) to pass the course. For more information on Karnataka board results for PUC 2 exams, students can check the IE Education portal.

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Three-exam system: Dates and revaluation

One of the most important aspects of the Karnataka board system is its three-exam structure, designed to reduce academic pressure and provide multiple opportunities.

– Exam 1 (main exam): Already conducted in February–March 2026

– Exam 2 (improvement exam): Scheduled in April-May

– Exam 3 (final attempt): Likely to be held between June and July

The exact dates will likely be announced during the KSEAB press release. Students who are not satisfied with their scores or fail in one or more subjects can reappear in Exam 2 or Exam 3 within the same academic year, without waiting for the next session. Students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or rechecking. Alternatively, they can opt for Exam 2 or Exam 3 to improve their scores instead of relying solely on re-evaluation.

Marksheet and next steps

The online marks memo is provisional in nature. Original marksheets will be distributed through schools later. Students can now proceed with college admissions, entrance exams, or plan for improvement exams depending on their results.

 

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