2nd PUC 2026 Results Karnataka: How to check marks at karresults.nic.in, DigiLocker?

KSEAB Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Results 2026: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEAB) will activate the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 today at 3 pm; however, the board will declare the pass percentage at 6 pm at a press conference in Bengaluru. The Pre University (PU) II exam was conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026. Candidates will be able to check their results online on the official portal of the KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. The KSEAB PUC marksheet will be available for download at DigiLocker.

Karnataka II PU Results 2026, Catch Live Updates

Students will require their PUC registration number and date of birth as credentials to download the KSEAB results. Students can download their results after entering the details. Please note that the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026 results are provisional. Students should visit their respective schools to collect the original marksmemo.

For more information on Karnataka board results for PUC 2 exams, students can check the IE Education portal.

PUC results in Karnataka were earlier scheduled to be released on April 7; however, they got deferred due to elections.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026 Result: How to download the result

To download the result, students are advised to follow these steps so that they can avoid unnecessary clicks.

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka results at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in

2. Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 link on the home page.

3. Enter your date of birth and registration number.

4. Click on the submit button to see your marksmemo.

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5. Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.

By following these steps, one can download their Karnataka 2nd PUC Result of 2026 easily.

Details to check on Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026 Results

Students are advised to check these details thoroughly on their PUC mark memo, as these mark sheets are required to get admission in different undergraduate programmes.

1. Name of the student

2. Registration number

3. Subject-wise Marks

4. Total Marks

5. Grade or Division

Meanwhile, KSEAB has reduced the minimum passing marks for students from 35% to 30% this year. If you are unsatisfied with your marks, a scrutiny window will open later. Students are advised to keep checking the indian express website for more updates on compartment exams.