Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Three students from Deeksha secure third rank

Karnataka PUC II board result 2022: The results of the PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams 2022 were announced by the Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) on Saturday. Results are available at the official website — karresults.nic.in.

Three students from Deeksha came off with flying colours and topped the science stream by securing the third rank. All three students got 596/600 marks in the science exam.

Sharing his excitement over the results, A Kishore of Deeksha, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, said: “I attribute my success to the support of my parents and teachers. I could score so well because of the structured online classes at Deeksha and the mentorship of the teachers. Deeksha’s eDUCATOR app was very helpful.”

Vijetha Nagraj Bhat of Deeksha, Judicial Layout, Bengaluru, said: “I found the offline classes very valuable for my preparations. I focused exclusively on the textbook content for my PU exam preparations. The mentorship of teachers and their methodical instruction were key to my success. I aspire to be an aerospace engineer.”

Sahana Bhat of Deeksha, Mahalakshmipuram, Bengaluru, also shared her happiness over the good results and said: “Although it took me some time to adapt to online learning, with the well-thought-out structure of Deeksha and the support of teachers at critical junctures, I managed to score so well. The weekly tests on the eDUCATOR app were extremely helpful in taking stock of my preparation. I aspire to become a Computer Science Engineer and have also appeared for the KCET exams.”