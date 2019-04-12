Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019: Date and time

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the results of pre-university exams on Monday, April 15. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

“The PUC II results will be announced on April 15 at 11 am. The students can check the results through the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in after 12,” said PU education director C Shikha. The colleges will publish the results on April 16, the official mentioned.

The exam was conducted in March 2018.

To check the result, candidates can visit the official website and open the result link. The link will be activated once the result is announced. To clear the PUC exam, candidates need to secure 35 per cent aggregate marks. Students will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks.

This year, around 8.41 lakh students have registered for the SSLC exam, while 6.73 lakh students for the PU II exam. Last year the PU II exam result was declared on April 30, while SSLC on May 7, 2019.