Toggle Menu
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019: Date and timehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/karnataka-2nd-puc-result-2019-declared-manabadi-indiaresults-kseeb-kar-nic-in-5673218/

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019: Date and time

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019: The KSEEB PUC II results will be announced on April 15. The students can check the results through the official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

PUC 2nd results, manabadi, Karnataka PUC 2nd results 2019 date, www.pue.kar.nic.in, 2nd puc result date karnataka, 2nd puc results 2019, karresults nic in 2019, 2nd puc results 2019
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019 will be announced on April 15

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare the results of pre-university exams on Monday, April 15. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

“The PUC II results will be announced on April 15 at 11 am. The students can check the results through the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in after 12,” said PU education director C Shikha. The colleges will publish the results on April 16, the official mentioned.

The exam was conducted in March 2018.

To check the result, candidates can visit the official website and open the result link. The link will be activated once the result is announced. To clear the PUC exam, candidates need to secure 35 per cent aggregate marks. Students will need to score a minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks.

This year, around 8.41 lakh students have registered for the SSLC exam, while 6.73 lakh students for the PU II exam. Last year the PU II exam result was declared on April 30, while SSLC on May 7, 2019.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Karnataka KCET 2019 hall ticket released, check direct link
2 Magadh University row: Nearly a lakh await degree results, varsity says matter in court
3 BITSAT 2019 hall ticket released, how to download