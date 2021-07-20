Karnataka 2nd Year PUC Results 2021 Declared: How to check, direct link, pass percentage

Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2021: The results for freshers and repeaters will be hosted on the website — karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2021: The Karnataka second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to class 12) results has been announced today by Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) Director Snehal R. According to Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) officials, the results for freshers and repeaters will be hosted on the website — karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka PUC 2nd year results LIVE updates

“We had decided not to hold exams for II PU students keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation in the state,” Kumar said. DPUE has taken more effort this year than the same taken to evaluate papers and announce results done during any other regular year. Formulating an aggregate score for each student has been a tedious process which has been done carefully,” Minister S Suresh Kumar says.

The aggregate marks for each such student for II PU was calculated by considering 45 per cent weightage from marks scored for SSLC (or any board equivalent Class 10), 45 per cent from I PU marks, and 10 per cent from the internal assessment marks of II PU, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar explains.

The Karnataka government cancelled the II PU exams this year and decided to promote all candidates without conducting examinations, in the wake of the Covid-19 situation. As first the provision was announced only for regular freshers (first-time attendees), but was later extended to students enrolled as repeaters including those repeating as private candidates as well.

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

It is advisable to students to keep a copy of this scorecard saved for future reference.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has announced that candidates seeking an improvement of their aggregated scores would be allowed to take examinations “once the (Covid-19) situation is under control.”