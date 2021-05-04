Karnataka postpones PUC II exams, PUC I students to be promoted without exams

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to postpone the second-year Pre-University (II PU) board examinations in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“New dates will be announced well in advance,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced. He also appealed to the students to continue with their preparations “without getting disheartened.”

#Karnataka govt decides to postpone II PU Exams. "New dates will be announced well in advance," Education Minister @nimmasuresh confirms. I PU students to be promoted without exams, bridge course planned during beginning of next academic year. @IndianExpress @ieeducation_job — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 4, 2021

While the state had planned to hold theory examinations from May 24 to June 16, practical exams were postponed last month.

“The department of pre-university education (DPUE) has decided to act on requests from parents, teachers, and students to postpone practical exams in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the state,” he had explained.

First-year PU students promoted, bridge course panned

Meanwhile, the state government decided to promote first-year pre-university (I PU) students to higher classes. “A bridge course will be planned (for them) during the commencement of the new academic year,” Kumar clarified.

He also added that all PU will be allowed to work from home, except those on Covid duty. “Lecturers working from home should be in touch with the students to monitor their learning progress incessantly. Those who are on Covid duty will continue to work so,” the Minister added.

However, the government is yet to announce any change to the SSLC (class 10) exams scheduled to be held from June 21 to July 5. Earlier, Kumar had announced that a continuous and comprehensive evaluation programme will be the deciding factor for the promotion of students from classes 1 to 9.