Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026 Result Date and Time: II PU result time likely to be announced today

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KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 Karnataka: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will release the results for 2nd PUC or Class 12th on April 9. Students can check the KSEAB Board Class 12 results 2026 on its official website – karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once the results are released. The II PU result time is not confirmed; students can expect it to be announced today. We will post the updates once we receive them from KSEAB.
Karnataka II PU Results 2026, Catch Live Updates
The PUC 2nd results were initially scheduled for April 7; however, they were postponed to April 9.
As per data released by the Karnataka board, as many as 7,10,363 students had registered for the Class 12 Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination this year. According to data shared by the Karnataka Board, a total of 7,10,363 students have registered from 5,174 PU colleges. Of these, 2,92,645 students belong to the science stream, 2,11,174 to the commerce stream, and 1,42,982 to the arts stream.
For more details on PU II results, marksheet, supplementary exams, click here
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the 2nd PUC (Class 12) results on April 9, 2026. Once released, students can access their scores through the official websites – karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The Board has not mentioned any timings when the results will be announced on the official website.
The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board Class 12 exam was held over 18 days from February 28 to March 17. The duration of each paper was three hours and 15 minutes. The class 12 KSEAB exams for the 2026 session were held at 1,217 centres across the state.
Last year, the board announced the Class 12 Karnataka board results on April 8. The exams were held from March 1 to March 20. Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 69.16%, with 4,76,256 students passing out of the 6,88,678 who appeared for the exam. Karnataka Board Class 12 pre-university results in 2024 were announced on April 10.
The Government has reduced passing criteria, reducing the minimum marks for Class 10 (SSLC) from 35 per cent to 33 per cent and from 35 per cent to 30 per cent for Class 12.
To ensure transparency and discipline during the KSEAB 2026 examinations, joint flying squads from the board and the education department conducted regular inspections. Earlier, after meeting with top officials of the state, the School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced that the Karnataka school education department will monitor social media accounts during the Class 10 and 12 examinations to prevent question paper leaks.