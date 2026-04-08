Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026 Result Date and Time: II PU result time likely to be announced today

KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026 Karnataka: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will release the results for 2nd PUC or Class 12th on April 9. Students can check the KSEAB Board Class 12 results 2026 on its official website – karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, once the results are released. The II PU result time is not confirmed; students can expect it to be announced today. We will post the updates once we receive them from KSEAB.

Karnataka II PU Results 2026, Catch Live Updates

The PUC 2nd results were initially scheduled for April 7; however, they were postponed to April 9.

As per data released by the Karnataka board, as many as 7,10,363 students had registered for the Class 12 Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination this year. According to data shared by the Karnataka Board, a total of 7,10,363 students have registered from 5,174 PU colleges. Of these, 2,92,645 students belong to the science stream, 2,11,174 to the commerce stream, and 1,42,982 to the arts stream.