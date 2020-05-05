Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Results declared, available at SuVidya portal

Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has declared the result for the first year PUC examination on Tuesday, May 5. The candidates can check their results via online portal- SuVidya. The results are available at result.bspucpa.com.
Apart from the online portal- SuVidya, the students will get the results via mail or SMS.
As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, the result will be sent to students directly. “The results of the first year Pre-University Examinations will be announced on May 5. The results will be sent directly to students. Hence, colleges will not be displaying the results,” said S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister.
Over 6.53 lakh (6,53,461) candidates have appeared for the exams of which over 2 lakh (2,00,801) are from arts, 2.48 lakh from commerce, and 2.04 lakh from science.
Those who clear PUC I will be promoted to PUC II or class 12. The next session for these students is expected to begin by August while fresh admissions and sessions will begin from September. Earlier, these sessions start by July.
Step 1: Visit the official website- result.bspucpa.com
Step 2: Enter your register number, date of birth
Step 3: Results will be available on the screen
Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
According to the online portal SuVidya, the results for the PUC I February exams will be uploaded online at 10 am. The students can check results via results.bspucpa.com
The candidates will get their results via mail or SMS, unlike previous years when the results will be hosted at respective colleges.
The Karnataka government is all set to release the result for pre-university course (PUC) first year or class 11 level of exam on May 5. The result will be declared by the Dakshin Kanna Pre University Principals Association (DKPUCPA) as every year, however, this year, to ensure social distancing and other safety measures in time of coronavirus, the government will not host the result at respective colleges.