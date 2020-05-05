Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Results declared, available at SuVidya portal

Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The results are available now at online portal SuVidya. The students can get their results via SMS or at their respective mail id

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 5, 2020 10:14:03 am
Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 today Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 LIVE: The results will be available via mail, sms, SuVidya portal. Representational image/ file

Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has declared the result for the first year PUC examination on Tuesday, May 5. The candidates can check their results via online portal- SuVidya. The results are available at result.bspucpa.com.

Apart from the online portal- SuVidya, the students will get the results via mail or SMS.

As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, the result will be sent to students directly. “The results of the first year Pre-University Examinations will be announced on May 5. The results will be sent directly to students. Hence, colleges will not be displaying the results,” said S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

Over 6.53 lakh (6,53,461) candidates have appeared for the exams of which over 2 lakh (2,00,801) are from arts, 2.48 lakh from commerce, and 2.04 lakh from science.

Those who clear PUC I will be promoted to PUC II or class 12. The next session for these students is expected to begin by August while fresh admissions and sessions will begin from September. Earlier, these sessions start by July.

Live Blog

Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Results to be available via mail, SMS, SuVidya portal, follow live updates here

10:14 (IST)05 May 2020
Karnataka 1st PUC results 2020 declared: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- result.bspucpa.com

Step 2: Enter your register number, date of birth

Step 3: Results will be available on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

09:40 (IST)05 May 2020
Karnataka 1st PUC results 2020 declared

The result for the Karnataka first year PUC examination has been declared. The students can get the results via online portal- SuVidya, result.bspucpa.com 

09:15 (IST)05 May 2020
When will next academic session begins

The next session for these students is expected to begin by August while fresh admissions and sessions will begin from September. Earlier, these sessions start by July.

08:53 (IST)05 May 2020
When to get results

According to the online portal SuVidya, the results for the PUC I February exams will be uploaded online at 10 am. The students can check results via results.bspucpa.com 

08:40 (IST)05 May 2020
Over 6.53 lakh appear for 1st PUC this year

Over 6.53 lakh (6,53,461) candidates have appeared for the exams of which over 2 lakh (2,00,801) are from arts, 2.48 lakh from commerce, and 2.04 lakh from science.

08:33 (IST)05 May 2020
How to get results

The candidates will get their results via mail or SMS, unlike previous years when the results will be hosted at respective colleges. 

08:20 (IST)05 May 2020
Karnataka 1st PUC results 2020 today

The Karnataka government is all set to release the result for pre-university course (PUC) first year or class 11 level of exam on May 5. The result will be declared by the Dakshin Kanna Pre University Principals Association (DKPUCPA) as every year, however, this year, to ensure social distancing and other safety measures in time of coronavirus, the government will not host the result at respective colleges. 

Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 LIVE: For those who could not clear exams, supplementary tests are held. This year, the exam date is yet to be an announced on the same. Several colleges and universities are contemplating having exams only for the final year students. The UGC had suggested holding exams in July, that too, for two hours instead of three.

However, these guidelines are applicable only if the situation gets better. For rest of the students, it is suggested should be promoted based on internal assessments.

