Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Results declared, available at SuVidya portal

Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 LIVE: The results will be available via mail, sms, SuVidya portal. Representational image/ file Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 LIVE: The results will be available via mail, sms, SuVidya portal. Representational image/ file

Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka has declared the result for the first year PUC examination on Tuesday, May 5. The candidates can check their results via online portal- SuVidya. The results are available at result.bspucpa.com.

Apart from the online portal- SuVidya, the students will get the results via mail or SMS.

As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, the result will be sent to students directly. “The results of the first year Pre-University Examinations will be announced on May 5. The results will be sent directly to students. Hence, colleges will not be displaying the results,” said S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

Over 6.53 lakh (6,53,461) candidates have appeared for the exams of which over 2 lakh (2,00,801) are from arts, 2.48 lakh from commerce, and 2.04 lakh from science.

Those who clear PUC I will be promoted to PUC II or class 12. The next session for these students is expected to begin by August while fresh admissions and sessions will begin from September. Earlier, these sessions start by July.