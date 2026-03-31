Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2026 at result.proed.in: How to check and download marks statement?

KSEAB Karnataka Board 1st PUC Results 2026: Students will require their PUC registration number and date of birth as credentials to download the result. Students can download their results after entering the details.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 31, 2026 12:20 PM IST
Karnataka KSEAB PUC I Result 2026Karnataka KSEAB PUC I Result 2026 at result.proed.in (Screengrab from result portal)
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Karnataka Board 1st PUC Results 2026: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka 1st PUC results 2026 shortly. This year, the KSEAB had conducted the exam from February 12 to February 27, 2026. Candidates from select colleges in Dakshina Kannada district can check their results online on the official portal of the KSEAB at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in and result.proed.in.

READ | Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2026 Out: Where can I check marks card?

Students will require their PUC registration number and date of birth as credentials to download the result. Students can download their results after entering the details.

Karnataka 1st PUC 2026 Result: How to download the result

To download the result, students are advised to follow these steps so that they can avoid unnecessary clicks.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka results at result.proed.in.

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and registration number.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to see your marksheet.

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Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.

Note that these results are provisional. Candidates will need to visit their respective schools to collect the original marksheet.

Details to check on Karnataka 1st PUC 2026 Results

After results are released, candidates can carefully verify all details on their marksheets, as these documents are essential for undergraduate admissions — name, registration number, board roll number (if any), subject-wise marks, total marks, grade or division obtained.

 

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