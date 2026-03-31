Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2026 at result.proed.in: How to check and download marks statement?

Karnataka Board 1st PUC Results 2026: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka 1st PUC results 2026 shortly. This year, the KSEAB had conducted the exam from February 12 to February 27, 2026. Candidates from select colleges in Dakshina Kannada district can check their results online on the official portal of the KSEAB at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in and result.proed.in.

READ | Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2026 Out: Where can I check marks card?

Students will require their PUC registration number and date of birth as credentials to download the result. Students can download their results after entering the details.

Karnataka 1st PUC 2026 Result: How to download the result

To download the result, students are advised to follow these steps so that they can avoid unnecessary clicks.