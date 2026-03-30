Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 to be declared on March 31 at 10 am

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the 1st Pre-University Course (PUC 1) or Class 11 results on March 31, 2026, at 10 am. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to access their scorecards on the official website — result.proed.in.
The results are being released in a phased manner, with initial access expected for select colleges. Students can log in using their registration details to download their marks memo. PUC results of students studying in selected colleges of the Dakshina Kannada district can view their marks at result.proed.in.
Unlike centralised board exams, the evaluation for Karnataka PUC 1 is conducted at the college level, and the board does not compile a unified merit list. As a result, students may also check their results directly through their respective institutions.
Students can check the Karnataka 1st PUC result 2026 on March 31 at 10 am by visiting the official website — result.proed.in, clicking on the PUC 1 result link, and entering their registration number or SATS number along with their date of birth. After submitting the details, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen, which can then be downloaded for future reference.
The online scorecard will include key details such as student name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status.
Students should note that the online result is provisional, and original mark sheets will be issued by their respective schools or colleges later. Those dissatisfied with their marks will be allowed to apply for re-evaluation or verification once the board releases the schedule.
Last year, the Karnataka 1st PUC results were announced around the end of March, following exams held in February, maintaining a similar timeline for 2026.