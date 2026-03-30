Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 to be declared on March 31 at 10 am

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the 1st Pre-University Course (PUC 1) or Class 11 results on March 31, 2026, at 10 am. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to access their scorecards on the official website — result.proed.in.

The results are being released in a phased manner, with initial access expected for select colleges. Students can log in using their registration details to download their marks memo. PUC results of students studying in selected colleges of the Dakshina Kannada district can view their marks at result.proed.in.

Unlike centralised board exams, the evaluation for Karnataka PUC 1 is conducted at the college level, and the board does not compile a unified merit list. As a result, students may also check their results directly through their respective institutions.