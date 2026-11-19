The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the examination schedule for the forthcoming 1st Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations 2027. As per the released timetable, the Karnataka board Class 11 exams will begin on February 10 and conclude on February 23.
KSEAB conducts the 1st PUC exams offline, in pen-and-paper format for all the students pursuing their first year of intermediate from schools affiliated to the state board.
Students appearing for the KSEAB 1st PUC exams for the academic session 2026-27 can check the subject-wise schedule through the official board website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Also Read | Karnataka 2nd PUC exam timetable 2027 out: Complete schedule here
Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2027: Subject-wise exam dates
According to the subject-wise schedule released by the board, the Karnataka 1st PUC exam 2027 will begin with Kannada and Arabic subjects first, followed by Hindi and English.
Students appearing for the board exams can check the complete subject-wise exam dates in the table below:
|Exam date
|Subjects
|February 10
|Kannada, Arabic
|February 11
|Hindi
|February 12
|English
|February 13
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Beauty and Wellness
|February 14
|Holiday
|February 15
|Geography, Physics
|February 16
|History, Computer Science
|February 17
|Chemistry, Basic Mathematics
|February 18
|Business Studies, Psychology, Education
|February 19
|Sociology, Mathematics, Home Science
|February 20
|Economics, Geology, Electronics
|February 21
|Holiday
|February 22
|Political Science, Statistics, Biology
|February 23
|Optional Kannada, Logic, Accountancy
Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Time Table 2027: Check subject-wise dates
KSEAB 1st PUC exam 2027: How to download complete schedule?
To download the complete timetable for KSEAB 1st PUC exams 2027, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Go to the official KSEAB website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the active link titled ‘Karnataka timetable for I PUC annual examination – February 2027’.
Step 3: Click on the link to open the timetable PDF.
Step 4: Download the document and save it for future reference.
Students appearing for the exams are required to keep a close check on the official board website mentioned above for early updates about the exam timing and instructions related to the upcoming KSEAB board exams.