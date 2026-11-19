The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the examination schedule for the forthcoming 1st Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations 2027. As per the released timetable, the Karnataka board Class 11 exams will begin on February 10 and conclude on February 23.

KSEAB conducts the 1st PUC exams offline, in pen-and-paper format for all the students pursuing their first year of intermediate from schools affiliated to the state board.

Students appearing for the KSEAB 1st PUC exams for the academic session 2026-27 can check the subject-wise schedule through the official board website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

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