Karnataka SSLC, II PU exam 2026 timetable out; over 16 lakh register for KSEAB exam

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the timetable for the upcoming Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC – Class 10) and Pre-University Examination (PUE) or Class 12. With 16,13,252 lakh students registered for their board exams in Karnataka.
The II PUC examinations will commence on February 28. A total of 7,10,363 students have registered for the exam. Among them, 6,46,801 are fresh candidates, while 50,540 are repeaters, and 13,022 are private candidates. To ensure smooth and efficient conduct of the exams, the board has set up 1,217 examination centres across the state. The tentative result date for the PU II exams has been scheduled for April 7, enabling students to receive their scores ahead of the new academic cycle.
Following the PUC exams, the SSLC examinations will begin on March 18. This year, in the SSLC exam, 9,02,889 students have registered. Among the candidates, 8,12,855 are freshers, 62,845 are repeaters, and 27,189 are private candidates.
To accommodate this large number of students, the board has arranged 2,871 exam centres throughout the state. The tentative result date for the SSLC exams is April 24, ensuring timely processing for further admissions.
Karnataka 10th (SSLC) exam 2026 timetable
March 18:First language
March 23: Science
March 25: Second Language
March 28: Mathematics
March 30: Third Language
April 2: Social Science
KSEAB PUE examination timetable
12th class
February 28: Kannada, Arabic
March 2: Geography, Statistics, Psychology
March 3: English
March 4: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 5: History
March 6: Physics
March 7: Optional Kannada, Business Studies, Geology
March 9: Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics
March 10: Economics
March 11: Logic Electronics, Home Science
March 12: Hindi
March 13: Political Science
March 14: Accountancy, Mathematics
March 16: Sociology, Biology, Computer Science
March 17: Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness.
