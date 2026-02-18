Karnataka SSLC, II PU exam 2026 timetable out; over 16 lakh register for KSEAB exam

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the timetable for the upcoming Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC – Class 10) and Pre-University Examination (PUE) or Class 12. With 16,13,252 lakh students registered for their board exams in Karnataka.

The II PUC examinations will commence on February 28. A total of 7,10,363 students have registered for the exam. Among them, 6,46,801 are fresh candidates, while 50,540 are repeaters, and 13,022 are private candidates. To ensure smooth and efficient conduct of the exams, the board has set up 1,217 examination centres across the state. The tentative result date for the PU II exams has been scheduled for April 7, enabling students to receive their scores ahead of the new academic cycle.