Karnataka SSLC, II PU exam 2026 timetable out; over 16 lakh register for KSEAB exam

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the timetable for the upcoming Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC – Class 10) and Pre-University Examination (PUE) or Class 12. With 16,13,252 lakh students registered for their board exams in Karnataka. The II PUC examinations will commence on February 28. A total of 7,10,363 students […]

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 18, 2026 01:50 PM IST
karnataka examKarnataka announces II PU and SSLC exam schedule. (Representational image/ Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the timetable for the upcoming Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC – Class 10) and Pre-University Examination (PUE) or Class 12. With 16,13,252 lakh students registered for their board exams in Karnataka.

The II PUC examinations will commence on February 28. A total of 7,10,363 students have registered for the exam. Among them, 6,46,801 are fresh candidates, while 50,540 are repeaters, and 13,022 are private candidates. To ensure smooth and efficient conduct of the exams, the board has set up 1,217 examination centres across the state. The tentative result date for the PU II exams has been scheduled for April 7, enabling students to receive their scores ahead of the new academic cycle.

Following the PUC exams, the SSLC examinations will begin on March 18. This year, in the SSLC exam, 9,02,889 students have registered. Among the candidates, 8,12,855 are freshers, 62,845 are repeaters, and 27,189 are private candidates.

To accommodate this large number of students, the board has arranged 2,871 exam centres throughout the state. The tentative result date for the SSLC exams is April 24, ensuring timely processing for further admissions.

Karnataka 10th (SSLC) exam 2026 timetable
March 18:First language
March 23: Science
March 25: Second Language
March 28: Mathematics
March 30: Third Language
April 2: Social Science

KSEAB PUE examination timetable

12th class
February 28: Kannada, Arabic
March 2: Geography, Statistics, Psychology
March 3: English
March 4: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 5: History
March 6: Physics
March 7: Optional Kannada, Business Studies, Geology
March 9: Chemistry, Education, Basic Mathematics
March 10: Economics
March 11: Logic Electronics, Home Science
March 12: Hindi
March 13: Political Science
March 14: Accountancy, Mathematics
March 16: Sociology, Biology, Computer Science
March 17: Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
fadnavis and ajit pawar
Fadnavis to take NCP’s demand for CBI probe into Ajit Pawar plane crash to Amit Shah
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
New Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Rajpal Yadav
‘Paisa unki marzi ka’: Rajpal Yadav’s desperate plea to Bollywood for work after walking out of jail
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
KPMG partner cheating with AI
A KPMG partner paid a Rs 6.4-lakh fine for cheating in an internal AI test—by using AI
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati opens up about health scare, Rhea Chakraborty says he was 'eating saltless food for months': 'I had to get my health fixed'
Gnani AI
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Advertisement
Must Read
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
I am sure Yuvraj Singh would be proud that his namesake has created history, says Yuvraj Singh Samra's father
19-year-old Yuvraj became the youngest to score a hundred in an ICC World Cup — T20 or 50-overs. (PTI Photo)
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Gnani AI
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
Rana Daggubati opens up about health scare, Rhea Chakraborty says he was 'eating saltless food for months': 'I had to get my health fixed'
Rana Daggubati
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
A KPMG partner paid a Rs 6.4-lakh fine for cheating in an internal AI test—by using AI
KPMG partner cheating with AI
Rs 1,495 crore for a card! The jaw-dropping story behind Logan Paul's record-breaking Pokémon card sale
Logan Alexander Paul Pokèmon cards
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement