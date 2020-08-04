Karnal medical college rolls back decision to conduct practical classes for MBBS first year

The college had asked the students to report to campus, decision is rolled back (File Photo) The college had asked the students to report to campus, decision is rolled back (File Photo)

Amid surging Covid-19 cases in the state, the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), Karnal, on Monday withdrew its decision to hold practical classes for first-year MBBS students.

The decision has been conveyed to 120 students, who were asked to report at the institute in the batches of 30 students each between 8 am and 10 am on August 4.

The message conveyed to students through their class representative on Monday, said “due to administrative reasons the order circulated vide KCGMC/Dean/2020/883-90 dated 29/07/2020, regarding starting of practical classes for Batch-2019, is hereby withdrawn till further notice. Students are requested not to report to the institute.”

Dean (Academics), KCGMC, Karnal, Dr Himanshu Madaan, said, “We are following the instructions of the university. At this moment, I cannot make any comment.”

Sources said, “There is still no clarity about the decision of PGIMS, which also sent a schedule of practical classes to all students of MBBS first year without urging them to report on August 4. A schedule was sent to all MBBS first-year students but they were not urged to report at the institute like in the case of KCGMC, Karnal.”

Dean (Academics), PGIMS (Rohtak), Dr Sarita Mangoo said, “I cannot make any comment. I have no information about anything in this connection.”

Sources at PGIMS, Rohtak, said, “MBBS students did an online survey seeking the opinion of all of them about the decision of practical classes from August 4. As many as 227 students out of 250 participated in the survey, and 77.09 per cent (175) students were not in the favour of classes and 22.91 (52) were in the favour of classes.”

According to the earlier order which has now been rolled back, KCGMC, Karnal, had communicated, “Students will report in the batches of 30 students each from August 4 between 8 am and 10 am. Then their samples for Covid-19 will be collected. The report will come after 4-6 hours. The only negative found students will be allowed to enter the hostel. If someone tests positive, he/she will have to follow the protocol being followed at the institute for positive patients.”

