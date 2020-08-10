Karantaka PUC 2nd year supplementary exams 2020 from September 7, check date sheet

Karnataka PUC II supplementary exams 2020 from September 7 (Representational image)

The Department of Pre-University Education has released the exam timetable for the supplementary exams. The supplementary exams will be held for students who could not clear class 12 in the first attempt. Those who failed in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams.

Beginning from September 7, the PUC II supplementary exams will end on September 18. The supplementary exams 2020 will be held in two shifts to ensure social distancing. The morning shift will be held from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm while the afternoon shift will be held from 2:15 pm to 5:30 pm.

Of the 5.95 lakh students who registered for the exam, as many as 61.80 per cent cleared it. The pass percentage was best in the science stream at 67.28 per cent, followed by Commerce at 65.52 per cent, and arts at 41.27 per cent. Those who pass the supplementary exams will also be considered pass. The rules for supplementary exams are the same as that of the main board exams.

