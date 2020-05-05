Karnataka 1st PUC results 2020 declared, how to check online

Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020: Check result at SuVidya portal (Representational image) Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020: Check result at SuVidya portal (Representational image)

Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 Date and Time: The Karnataka government has released the result for pre-university course (PUC) first year or class 11 level of exam on May 5. The result has been declared by the Dakshin Kanna Pre University Principals Association (DKPUCPA), meanwhile this year, to ensure social distancing and other safety measures in time of coronavirus, the government will not host the result at respective colleges.

Then how will students get to check their PUC I results? As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, the result will be sent to students directly. “The results of the first year Pre-University Examinations will be announced on May 5. The results will be sent directly to students. Hence, colleges will not be displaying the results,” said S Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

Over 6.53 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams of which over 2 lakh are from arts, 2.48 lakh from commerce, and 2.04 lakh from science.

Karnataka KSEEB 1st PUC results 2020: When and where to check

If reports are to be believed then the results will not only be sent via emails or SMS to the registered mobile numbers of students but will also be available at an online portal SuVidya.

For those who could not clear exams, supplementary tests are held. This year, the exam date is yet to be an announced on the same. Several colleges and universities are contemplating having exams only for the final year students. The UGC had suggested holding exams in July, that too, for two hours instead of three. However, these guidelines are applicable only if the situation gets better. For rest of the students, it is suggested should be promoted based on internal assessments.

There is no clarity on supplementary exams yet. Those who clear PUC I will be promoted to PUC II or class 12. The next session for these students is expected to begin by August while fresh admissions and sessions will begin from September. Earlier, these sessions start by July.

