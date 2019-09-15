Kapil Dev appointed first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University

Cricket legend Kapil Dev was Saturday named as the first Chancellor of the upcoming Haryana Sports University at Rai in Sonipat district. The announcement was made by Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij.

“Although the final nod for the university is pending with the President of India, but remaining all formalities have been completed. We today took the decision that Kapil Dev will be the Chancellor of our Sports University. I have personally spoken with Kapil Dev and he too has given his consent for his appointment,” Vij told The Sunday Express.

Kapil Dev’s appointment orders as Chancellor (Designate) were issued by Haryana Governor Saturday to be implemented with “immediate effect”.

In November 1975, Kapil Dev made his debut in domestic cricket for Haryana against Punjab. With a six wicket haul he helped restrict Punjab to just 63 runs, helping Haryana win.

Regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders to play the game, his on field exploits earned him the title of “Haryana Hurricane”. He captained the Indian team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

The Sports University of Haryana will be the third university established by a state government in the country after Swarnim Gujarat Sports University (Gandhinagar) and Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Chennai).