Schools in UP to conduct online classes today amid Kanwar Yatra: District-wise list

Schools across Uttar Pradesh will remain closed today, on August 10, Monday, amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, with several private schools shifting to online classes to ensure that academic activities continue during the closure. The decision follows earlier orders issued by district administrations in western Uttar Pradesh in view of the movement of a large number of Kanwariyas.
District administrations in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar had announced the closure of educational institutions during the Kanwar Yatra period. The orders cover government and private schools affiliated with the Basic Shiksha Parishad, Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, CBSE, ICSE and Madarsa Board, along with colleges, universities and technical institutions in the affected areas.
Concerned over the effect that the 8-day closure may cause on students’ academics, many private school authorities have decided to conduct online classes as per the usual timetable to ensure timely completion of the syllabus.
The district administrations have announced the school closure as a precautionary measure for the safety of students amid a surge of Kanwar pilgrims and to avoid traffic congestion along the routes of their yatra. All the school authorities have been instructed to strictly adhere to the order. Failure to do so may invite stringent actions being taken against the violaters.
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The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage observed by Hindus during the holy month of Shravan. As the central part of this yatra, lakhs of devotees of Lord Shiva carry holy Ganga water which they usually collect from Haridwar and other sacred ghats, to finally offer it at Shiva temples. This year, the Shravan Shivratri is scheduled for August 11.
All the schools across Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Dhanbad will reopen on Thursday, August 13. Students and parents are required to keep checking the school broadcast groups and official circulars for more updates on online classes and holidays.