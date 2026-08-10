Schools in UP to conduct online classes today amid Kanwar Yatra: District-wise list

Schools across Uttar Pradesh will remain closed today, on August 10, Monday, amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, with several private schools shifting to online classes to ensure that academic activities continue during the closure. The decision follows earlier orders issued by district administrations in western Uttar Pradesh in view of the movement of a large number of Kanwariyas.

District administrations in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar had announced the closure of educational institutions during the Kanwar Yatra period. The orders cover government and private schools affiliated with the Basic Shiksha Parishad, Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, CBSE, ICSE and Madarsa Board, along with colleges, universities and technical institutions in the affected areas.