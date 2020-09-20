Kanpur University entrance exam result 2020 released, counselling process to begin tomorrow

Kanpur University entrance exam result 2020: The Kanpur University (CSJMU) has released the result of various entrance exams. The candidates who had appeared in the entrance exam can check their result through the website- kanpuruniversity.org.

The counselling process for various programmes will begin from September 21. “Online counselling of following courses is scheduled from September 21, 2020 — BBA, BCA, BPT/BMLT/BMM, MEd, BCom (Hons), DPharma, LLM and MBA (FT/FC/BE/TM),” the official statement mentioned.

Kanpur University entrance exam result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- kanpuruniversity.org

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Result of University Entrance Examination’

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Result will appear, and download it

The allotment result will be released on September 24. The admission process in Kanpur University will be held from September 25 to 28.

The admission dates for other UG, PG courses- BA LLB, M PEd will be announced later.

About Kanpur University

Established in 1966, the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur has around 170 affiliated colleges in 15 districts. The varsity offers undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in disciplines of Art, Science, Commerce, Law, Engineering and Medicine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd