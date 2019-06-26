Kamala Nehru College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Kamala Nehru College (W) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges
Kamala Nehru College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.
For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95
93
91
91
90
90
B.A (Hons) English
96.5
94
93
92
92
NA
B.A (Hons) Geography
92
90
88
88
88
90
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
90
86
84
84
83
88
B.A (Hons) Psychology
96.5
91.5
91.5
91.5
90.5
NA
B.A (Hons) Journalism
97.75
94.5
92.5
91.5
90
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
77
76
76
75
NA
B.A (Hons) History
91.75
87
84
84
85
87
B.A (Hons) Political Science
94.5
89.5
89.5
89.5
89
92
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.25
91.25
90
90
90
91.5
B.A (Hons) Sociology
93
88
87.5
87.5
87
87
B.A Programme
89
84
84
84
83
84
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
70
68
65
65
60
65
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93.5
91
89
89.5
88
89
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
88
85
86
84
88
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
76
75
74
73
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
85
83
83.75
80
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
90.25
87
88
88
90
B.A (Hons) Political Science
94
87
85
86
86
87
B.A (Hons) Psychology
96.25
90.5
90
90.5
89
NA
B.A (Hons) English
94.5
88.5
87.5
86.5
86
NA
B.Com (Hons)
95.75
91
89
90
89
NA
B.A (Hons) Sociology
92.5
87
86
86.5
Closed
Closed
B.A (Hons) Journalism
96.25
92.5
90
91
88
NA
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
87
83
81
82
80
83
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
65
62
57
58
55
60
B.A Programme
Closed
82.5
81
82
79
82
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
90
87
87.5
86
87
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78
75
Closed
72
68
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
95.25
89
85
85
80
89
B.A (Hons) English
93.75
Closed
86.5
Closed
83
NA
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
60
57
52
53
50
55
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
86
81
79
80
78
81
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
90
89.5
90
89
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
93.5
Closed
84.5
85
80
84
B.A Programme
Closed
80.5
79
78
75
80
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
82.5
Closed
76
84
B.A (Hons) Journalism
94.5
89
87
87
83
NA
B.A (Hons) Geography
91
Closed
83
Closed
80
85
B.A (Hons) Sociology
91.5
86.5
85
86
85
Closed
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92.75
88
85
85.5
83
86
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
87.75
82.5
Closed
78
84
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
82
Closed
73
83
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
86
Closed
80
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77
75
75
70
65
NA
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
79
77
78
75
79
B.A (Hons) Journalism
94.25
85
83
83
79
NA
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
89
83
83
80
NA
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
89.5
88
88
88
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
88.5
83
84
78
88
B.A (Hons) Sociology
91
84.5
83
84
82
Closed
B.A Programme
88.5
80
79
77.5
74
80
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
57
55
50
50
46
50
B.A (Hons) Political Science
92.5
87
Closed
84.5
75
80
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
88
82
82.5
78
83
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
82
B.A (Hons) History
91.25
Closed
81
Closed
70
82
B.A (Hons) English
93.25
86.5
85
85
75
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
88
79
81
75
Closed
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
85
77
75
75
72
77
B.A (Hons) Sociology
90.75
81.5
80
81
76
Closed
B.Com
92.25
Closed
78
76
72
Closed
B.Com (Hons)
94.75
87.5
80
80
75
NA
B.A Programme
88.25
79.5
Closed
77
72
Closed
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
55
53
48
48
45
48
B.A (Hons) Journalism
94.25
84.5
81
81
75
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
91.75
86.5
Closed
83
72
76
B.A (Hons) Hindi
77
Closed
74.5
67
62
NA
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
88.5
86.5
86.5
83
NA
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
80
80
77
81
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
86
84.5
84.5
73
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
87.5
78
78
74
87
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
83.75
80
80
73
NA
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
87.5
Closed
Closed
70
80
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
75
73
73
70
75
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
86.5
85
85
80
NA
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
50
Closed
46
46
47
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
74
Closed
65
59
NA
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
77
Closed
73
84
B.A (Hons) History
90.25
Closed
Closed
Closed
67
80
B.A Programme
Closed
77.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
78
B.Com
Closed
Closed
76
74
70
83
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
86
Closed
82.5
70
70
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
85.5
78
78
73
NA
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
78
78
75
80
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
85.25
83.5
83
72
NA
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
67
78
B.A (Hons) Journalism
94.25
82.5
79
Closed
70
NA
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
86
75
75
69
85
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
83
83.5
81.5
65
65
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
86.25
84.5
Closed
78
NA
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
46
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
55
NA
B.A Programme
87.25
76.5
Closed
Closed
70
78
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
75
Closed
70
82
B.A (Hons) History
90.25
Closed
Closed
Closed
64
78
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
84
73
70
70
69
75
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
71
71
70
75
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
67
B.A (Hons) English
92
82
79
Closed
79
NA
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
81.75
Closed
Closed
63
63
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
50
NA
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
46
B.A (Hons) Journalism
94
79.5
77
Closed
67
NA
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
83.5
70
67
67
66
71
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
83.5
79
Closed
62
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
94.5
82
65
65
61
81
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
86
81
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A Programme
Closed
73.5
Closed
Closed
65
74
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
68
Closed
66
78
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
81
71
71
67
NA
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
70
70
70
73
B.A (Hons) Economics
94.5
81
62
62
60
80
B.A (Hons) English
91
81.5
77
Closed
79
NA
B.A (Hons) Journalism
93.5
78.5
76
Closed
66
NA
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
67
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
83
69
66
66
65
70
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
85.5
80
Closed
Closed
NA
B.A Programme
Closed
73
Closed
Closed
65
74
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
81.75
Closed
Closed
63
63
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
80
70
70
66
NA
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
46
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
66
Closed
64
76
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
82
78
Closed
60
74
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
56
48
NA
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
84
69
69
63
82
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
84
81.5
Closed
81
NA
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
52
NA
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
84.5
80
Closed
62
76
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
81
78
Closed
69
NA
B.A Programme
Closed
75.5
Closed
Closed
68
76
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
82
72
72
68
NA
B.A (Hons) Geography
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
78
B.Com
Closed
Closed
71
68
65
78
B.A (Hons) Psychology
Closed
86.25
82
Closed
77
NA
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
46
B.A (Hons) Sociology
Closed
Closed
70
Closed
68
80
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
72
69
69
68
73
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
82.75
Closed
Closed
65
65
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.