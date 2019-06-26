Kamala Nehru College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Kamala Nehru College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Kamala Nehru College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95 93 91 91 90 90 B.A (Hons) English 96.5 94 93 92 92 NA B.A (Hons) Geography 92 90 88 88 88 90 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 90 86 84 84 83 88 B.A (Hons) Psychology 96.5 91.5 91.5 91.5 90.5 NA B.A (Hons) Journalism 97.75 94.5 92.5 91.5 90 NA B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 77 76 76 75 NA B.A (Hons) History 91.75 87 84 84 85 87 B.A (Hons) Political Science 94.5 89.5 89.5 89.5 89 92 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.25 91.25 90 90 90 91.5 B.A (Hons) Sociology 93 88 87.5 87.5 87 87 B.A Programme 89 84 84 84 83 84 B.Com (Hons) 96 93 92 92 91 NA B.Com 94 90 89 89 88 90 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 70 68 65 65 60 65 Second Cut Off List 2018 for Kamala Nehru College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93.5 91 89 89.5 88 89 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 88 85 86 84 88 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 76 75 74 73 NA B.A (Hons) History Closed 85 83 83.75 80 85 B.A (Hons) Economics 96 90.25 87 88 88 90 B.A (Hons) Political Science 94 87 85 86 86 87 B.A (Hons) Psychology 96.25 90.5 90 90.5 89 NA B.A (Hons) English 94.5 88.5 87.5 86.5 86 NA B.Com 93.75 88 86 87 85 88 B.Com (Hons) 95.75 91 89 90 89 NA B.A (Hons) Sociology 92.5 87 86 86.5 Closed Closed B.A (Hons) Journalism 96.25 92.5 90 91 88 NA B.A (Hons) Philosophy 87 83 81 82 80 83 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 65 62 57 58 55 60 B.A Programme Closed 82.5 81 82 79 82 Third Cut Off List 2018 for Kamala Nehru College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 90 87 87.5 86 87 B.A (Hons) Hindi 78 75 Closed 72 68 NA B.A (Hons) Economics 95.25 89 85 85 80 89 B.A (Hons) English 93.75 Closed 86.5 Closed 83 NA B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 60 57 52 53 50 55 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 86 81 79 80 78 81 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 90 89.5 90 89 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science 93.5 Closed 84.5 85 80 84 B.Com (Hons) 95 89 84 84 82 NA B.A Programme Closed 80.5 79 78 75 80 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 82.5 Closed 76 84 B.A (Hons) Journalism 94.5 89 87 87 83 NA B.A (Hons) Geography 91 Closed 83 Closed 80 85 B.Com 93.5 86 81 80 80 86 B.A (Hons) Sociology 91.5 86.5 85 86 85 Closed fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Kamala Nehru College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92.75 88 85 85.5 83 86 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 87.75 82.5 Closed 78 84 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 82 Closed 73 83 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed 86 Closed 80 NA B.A (Hons) Hindi 77 75 75 70 65 NA B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 79 77 78 75 79 B.A (Hons) Journalism 94.25 85 83 83 79 NA B.Com (Hons) Closed 89 83 83 80 NA B.Com 93.25 Closed 80 79 77 84 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 89.5 88 88 88 NA B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 88.5 83 84 78 88 B.A (Hons) Sociology 91 84.5 83 84 82 Closed B.A Programme 88.5 80 79 77.5 74 80 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 57 55 50 50 46 50 B.A (Hons) Political Science 92.5 87 Closed 84.5 75 80 Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Kamala Nehru College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 88 82 82.5 78 83 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 70 82 B.A (Hons) History 91.25 Closed 81 Closed 70 82 B.A (Hons) English 93.25 86.5 85 85 75 NA B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 88 79 81 75 Closed B.A (Hons) Philosophy 85 77 75 75 72 77 B.A (Hons) Sociology 90.75 81.5 80 81 76 Closed B.Com 92.25 Closed 78 76 72 Closed B.Com (Hons) 94.75 87.5 80 80 75 NA B.A Programme 88.25 79.5 Closed 77 72 Closed B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 55 53 48 48 45 48 B.A (Hons) Journalism 94.25 84.5 81 81 75 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science 91.75 86.5 Closed 83 72 76 B.A (Hons) Hindi 77 Closed 74.5 67 62 NA B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 88.5 86.5 86.5 83 NA Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Kamala Nehru College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 80 80 77 81 B.A (Hons) English Closed 86 84.5 84.5 73 NA B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 87.5 78 78 74 87 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 83.75 80 80 73 NA B.A (Hons) Geography Closed 87.5 Closed Closed 70 80 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 75 73 73 70 75 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 86.5 85 85 80 NA B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 50 Closed 46 46 47 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 74 Closed 65 59 NA B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed 77 Closed 73 84 B.A (Hons) History 90.25 Closed Closed Closed 67 80 B.A Programme Closed 77.5 Closed Closed Closed 78 B.Com Closed Closed 76 74 70 83 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 86 Closed 82.5 70 70 B.Com (Hons) Closed 85.5 78 78 73 NA Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Kamala Nehru College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 78 78 75 80 B.A (Hons) English Closed 85.25 83.5 83 72 NA B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 67 78 B.A (Hons) Journalism 94.25 82.5 79 Closed 70 NA B.A (Hons) Economics 95 86 75 75 69 85 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 83 83.5 81.5 65 65 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 86.25 84.5 Closed 78 NA B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 46 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 62 55 NA B.A Programme 87.25 76.5 Closed Closed 70 78 B.Com (Hons) 94 84 74 74 69 NA B.Com 91.75 85 73 71 67 80 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed 75 Closed 70 82 B.A (Hons) History 90.25 Closed Closed Closed 64 78 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 84 73 70 70 69 75 Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Kamala Nehru College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 71 71 70 75 B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 63 67 B.A (Hons) English 92 82 79 Closed 79 NA B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 81.75 Closed Closed 63 63 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 58 50 NA B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 46 B.A (Hons) Journalism 94 79.5 77 Closed 67 NA B.A (Hons) Philosophy 83.5 70 67 67 66 71 B.A (Hons) History Closed 83.5 79 Closed 62 75 B.A (Hons) Economics 94.5 82 65 65 61 81 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 86 81 Closed Closed NA B.A Programme Closed 73.5 Closed Closed 65 74 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed 68 Closed 66 78 B.Com (Hons) Closed 81 71 71 67 NA B.Com 91 Closed 70 66 63 76 Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Kamala Nehru College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 70 70 70 73 B.A (Hons) Economics 94.5 81 62 62 60 80 B.A (Hons) English 91 81.5 77 Closed 79 NA B.A (Hons) Journalism 93.5 78.5 76 Closed 66 NA B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 63 67 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 83 69 66 66 65 70 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 85.5 80 Closed Closed NA B.A Programme Closed 73 Closed Closed 65 74 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 81.75 Closed Closed 63 63 B.Com 90.5 Closed 69 65 62 75 B.Com (Hons) Closed 80 70 70 66 NA B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 46 B.A (Hons) Sociology Closed Closed 66 Closed 64 76 B.A (Hons) History Closed 82 78 Closed 60 74 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 56 48 NA Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Kamala Nehru College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 84 69 69 63 82 B.A (Hons) English Closed 84 81.5 Closed 81 NA B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 60 52 NA B.A (Hons) History Closed 84.5 80 Closed 62 76 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 81 78 Closed 69 NA B.A Programme Closed 75.5 Closed Closed 68 76 B.Com (Hons) Closed 82 72 72 68 NA B.A (Hons) Geography Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 78 B.Com Closed Closed 71 68 65 78 B.A (Hons) Psychology Closed 86.25 82 Closed 77 NA B.A (Hons

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.