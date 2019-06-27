Kalindi College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Kalindi College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2018 for Kalindi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 89 86 84 84 90 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 93 89 86 85 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 94 92 90 89 94 94 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94 92 91 90 88 91 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92 91 90 89 87 90 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90 89 85 82 88 89 B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry 89 85 83 82 87 87 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 92 88 84 82 85 88 B.A (Hons) History 86 80 77 77 76 76 B.A (Hons) Geography 92 87 87 87 87 87 B.A (Hons) English 90 85 81 81 80 81 B.A (Hons) Political Science 89 84 84 84 84 84 B.A (Hons) Journalism 95 93 90 90 90 90 B.A (Hons) Hindi 80 76 74 74 74 74 B.A (Hons) Economics 96 91 86 86 86 91 B.Com (Hons) 96 94 90 90 90 90 B.A Programme 86 82 80 76 75 75 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com 93 91 88 88 88 88 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Kalindi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 88 84 80 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 91.67 88 85 83 86 86 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 92 90 87 85 86 89 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 89 87 83 80 86 88 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 86.33 82 78 77 85 85 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 90 85 80 75 83 85 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 92 90 88 86 90 92 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 90 89 85 83 86 89 B.A (Hons) Geography 89 80 85 85 85 84 B.A (Hons) Hindi 78 74 70 70 70 72 B.A (Hons) History 84 75 74 74 74 84 B.A (Hons) English Closed 83 80 79 78 81 B.A (Hons) Economics 95 86 80 80 80 88 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Journalism 92 89 87 87 87 87 B.Com 92 86 85 85 85 85 B.A Programme 84 79 78 70 70 71 B.Com (Hons) 95 87 86 86 86 86 B.A (Hons) Political Science 88 82 82 82 82 82 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Kalindi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 88 86 82 80 83 86 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 91.5 Closed 81 75 75 75 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 88 82 77 72 80 80 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 91 89 85 84 88 88 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 80 80 83 83 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 90 88 84 82 83 87 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 86 84 80 77 82 83 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer 83 78 74 73 83 83 B.A (Hons) English Closed 82 Closed 78 75 80 B.A (Hons) Economics 92 83 78 75 76 85 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 84 83 83 83 85 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 79 79 79 79 79 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com 91 84 80 78 83 83 B.Com (Hons) 92 83.5 78 76 83 83 B.A (Hons) Geography 89 Closed 83 83 83 83 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 73 73 83 B.A (Hons) Hindi 75 71 69 65 65 70 B.A Programme 80 74 73 68 65 68 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Kalindi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 80 73 73 73 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 77 77 82 80 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 88 85 81 78 79 80 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 88 Closed 75 68 78 78 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 87.33 83 80 75 78 79 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 90 88 80 78 85 85 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 80 76 72 77 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 70 69 82 81 B.A (Hons) Geography 88 Closed 81 81 81 81 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed 73 72 72 80 B.A Programme Closed 70 70 65 60 65 B.A (Hons) Political Science 87.5 Closed Closed 78 75 75 B.Com 89 80 75 70 78 80 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Hindi 74 68 68 63 63 65 B.A (Hons) Journalism 89 81 79 78 75 Closed B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 81.5 76 73 73 82 B.Com (Hons) Closed 81 76 71 79 81 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed Closed 73 78 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Kalindi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 87 81 73 79 78 79 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 85.33 78 74 70 77 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed 77 65 64 80 77 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 70 75 70 82.5 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 88 Closed Closed 65 78 78 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 86 74 74 82 82.67 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 84 80 77 78 80 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 87 77 75 85 85 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 80 74 70 70 83 B.A (Hons) English 89.5 81.5 Closed Closed 71 81 B.A (Hons) Geography 87 Closed 78 78 78 81 B.A (Hons) Political Science 86.5 Closed Closed 76 72 80 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 45 45 45 45 45 B.A Programme Closed 69.5 Closed 62 60 73 B.Com (Hons) 90.5 79 74 68 76 82 B.Com 87 78 73 67 75 81 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed 72 72 80 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 79 76 75 72 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 68 68 63 63 65 B.Voc. Printing Technology 76 68 61 58 68 71 B.Voc. Web Designing 77 69 62 59 69 72 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Kalindi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Botany 87 Closed 79 73 77 79 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 87 81.5 Closed 62 78 78 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 86.66 70 68 82 82 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 72 80 82.67 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed 74 67 69 82.5 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology Closed 84 80 77 78 80 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed 64 62 80 77 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 85.33 Closed Closed 68 77 78 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 78 72 70 70 82 B.A (Hons) English 88.5 Closed Closed 77.5 70 80 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 77 74 72 70 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 67 67.5 60 62.5 64 B.A (Hons) Political Science 86 Closed Closed 75 70 78 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 60 59 72 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) History 84 Closed Closed 72 72 80 B.Com Closed 78 72 64 73 80 B.Voc. Printing Technology 70 62 55 50 65 66 B.Voc. Web Designing 73 65 56 51 67 67 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78 73 65 74 81 B.A (Hons) Geography 86 Closed 75 75 75 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Kalindi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 65 80 82 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 85.66 80.33 77.66 71 77 78 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science Closed Closed 75 60 78 78.33 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 87 83 79 75 77 79 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 84 77.33 73 66 76 77 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 60 79 77 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed 71 67 79 82.67 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 65 68 82.5 B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 75 70 68 68 82 B.A (Hons) Geography 86 Closed 72 72 72 78 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 65 67 58 62 63 B.A (Hons) English 86 80 78 75.5 69 78 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed 76 73 69 68 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science 85.5 76 Closed 73 66 76 B.Com Closed 78 70 63 72 79 B.A Programme 78.5 68.5 69.5 58 58 71 B.A (Hons) History 83.5 Closed Closed 71 72 72 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78 73 64 73 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Kalindi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 64 67 82.5 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 65 78 82.67 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 61 79 81 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 76 72 66 74 76 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed Closed Closed 61 72 75 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 86 79 74 70 75 77 B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 86 Closed 73 60 77 78 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 58 78 77 B.A (Hons) Economics 90 Closed 63 63 73 80 B.A (Hons) English Closed 77 77 72 66 74 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 63 Closed 56 60 61 B.A (Hons) Political Science 84 73 Closed 69 62 72 B.Com Closed 77.5 67 60 70 78 B.A (Hons) History 83.5 Closed Closed Closed 72 72 B.Com (Hons) Closed 78 71 61 71 79 B.A (Hons) Geography 86 Closed 70 Closed 70 77 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed Closed Closed 62 62 Closed B.A Programme 77.5 66 Closed 56 56 70 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 45 45 45 45 45 B.Voc. Printing Technology 60 53 50 45 58 58 B.Voc. Web Designing 70 62 50 48 62 64 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Kalindi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science 86 Closed 73 60 77 78 B.Sc (Hons) Botany Closed 75 70 63.66 72 76 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed Closed Closed 60 70 75 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed Closed Closed 65 78 82.67 B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Closed Closed Closed 58 78 77 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 63 66 82.5 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 84.33 78 72 68 74 77 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed Closed Closed 60 75 75 B.A (Hons) Economics 90 Closed 63 63 73 80 B.A (Hons) Geography 86 Closed 70 Closed 70 77 B.A (Hons) English Closed 76.5 76.5 71.5 65 73 B.Com (Hons) Closed 77 69 59 70 77 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 45 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Political Science 84 73 Closed 69 62 72 B.Com Closed 76 65 58 69 76 B.A (Hons) History 83.5 Closed Closed Closed 72 72 B.A (Hons) Journalism Closed Closed Closed 60 60 Closed B.Voc. Printing Technology 55 50 48 45 50 50 B.Voc. Web Designing Closed 55 50 45 55 55 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 62 Closed 55 59 60 B.A Programme 77 65 Closed 55 55 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Kalindi College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Economics NA 70 65 65 75 82 B.A (Hons) English NA 78 Closed 73.5 67 76 B.A (Hons) Geography NA Closed 71 71 71 78 B.A (Hons) Journalism NA 76 70 65 65 Closed B.A (Hons) Sanskrit NA 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com NA 78 68 61 71 79 B.A (Hons) Hindi NA 64 Closed 57 61 62 B.A Programme NA 67 68 57 57 70 B.A (Hons) History NA Closed Closed Closed 72 72 B.Com (Hons) NA 78 72 62 72 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science NA 75 Closed 71 64 74 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.