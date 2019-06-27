Kalindi College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Kalindi College (W) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges
Kalindi College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.
For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
89
86
84
84
90
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
93
89
86
85
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
94
92
90
89
94
94
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
94
92
91
90
88
91
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
92
91
90
89
87
90
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
90
89
85
82
88
89
B.Sc. Physical Science with Chemistry
89
85
83
82
87
87
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
92
88
84
82
85
88
B.A (Hons) History
86
80
77
77
76
76
B.A (Hons) Geography
92
87
87
87
87
87
B.A (Hons) English
90
85
81
81
80
81
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89
84
84
84
84
84
B.A (Hons) Journalism
95
93
90
90
90
90
B.A (Hons) Hindi
80
76
74
74
74
74
B.A (Hons) Economics
96
91
86
86
86
91
B.A Programme
86
82
80
76
75
75
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
45
45
45
45
45
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
88
84
80
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
91.67
88
85
83
86
86
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
92
90
87
85
86
89
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
89
87
83
80
86
88
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
86.33
82
78
77
85
85
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
90
85
80
75
83
85
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
92
90
88
86
90
92
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
90
89
85
83
86
89
B.A (Hons) Geography
89
80
85
85
85
84
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78
74
70
70
70
72
B.A (Hons) History
84
75
74
74
74
84
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
83
80
79
78
81
B.A (Hons) Economics
95
86
80
80
80
88
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Journalism
92
89
87
87
87
87
B.A Programme
84
79
78
70
70
71
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88
82
82
82
82
82
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
88
86
82
80
83
86
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
91.5
Closed
81
75
75
75
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
88
82
77
72
80
80
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
91
89
85
84
88
88
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
80
80
83
83
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
90
88
84
82
83
87
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
86
84
80
77
82
83
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
83
78
74
73
83
83
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
82
Closed
78
75
80
B.A (Hons) Economics
92
83
78
75
76
85
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
84
83
83
83
85
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
79
79
79
79
79
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com (Hons)
92
83.5
78
76
83
83
B.A (Hons) Geography
89
Closed
83
83
83
83
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
73
73
83
B.A (Hons) Hindi
75
71
69
65
65
70
B.A Programme
80
74
73
68
65
68
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
80
73
73
73
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
77
77
82
80
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
88
85
81
78
79
80
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
88
Closed
75
68
78
78
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
87.33
83
80
75
78
79
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
90
88
80
78
85
85
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
80
76
72
77
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
70
69
82
81
B.A (Hons) Geography
88
Closed
81
81
81
81
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
73
72
72
80
B.A Programme
Closed
70
70
65
60
65
B.A (Hons) Political Science
87.5
Closed
Closed
78
75
75
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Hindi
74
68
68
63
63
65
B.A (Hons) Journalism
89
81
79
78
75
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
81.5
76
73
73
82
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
81
76
71
79
81
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
73
78
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
87
81
73
79
78
79
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
85.33
78
74
70
77
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
77
65
64
80
77
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
70
75
70
82.5
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
88
Closed
Closed
65
78
78
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
86
74
74
82
82.67
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
84
80
77
78
80
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
87
77
75
85
85
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
80
74
70
70
83
B.A (Hons) English
89.5
81.5
Closed
Closed
71
81
B.A (Hons) Geography
87
Closed
78
78
78
81
B.A (Hons) Political Science
86.5
Closed
Closed
76
72
80
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
45
45
45
45
45
B.A Programme
Closed
69.5
Closed
62
60
73
B.Com (Hons)
90.5
79
74
68
76
82
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
72
72
80
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
79
76
75
72
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
68
68
63
63
65
B.Voc. Printing Technology
76
68
61
58
68
71
B.Voc. Web Designing
77
69
62
59
69
72
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
87
Closed
79
73
77
79
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
87
81.5
Closed
62
78
78
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
86.66
70
68
82
82
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
72
80
82.67
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
74
67
69
82.5
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
Closed
84
80
77
78
80
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
64
62
80
77
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
85.33
Closed
Closed
68
77
78
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
78
72
70
70
82
B.A (Hons) English
88.5
Closed
Closed
77.5
70
80
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
77
74
72
70
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
67
67.5
60
62.5
64
B.A (Hons) Political Science
86
Closed
Closed
75
70
78
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
59
72
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) History
84
Closed
Closed
72
72
80
B.Voc. Printing Technology
70
62
55
50
65
66
B.Voc. Web Designing
73
65
56
51
67
67
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78
73
65
74
81
B.A (Hons) Geography
86
Closed
75
75
75
80
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
80
82
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
85.66
80.33
77.66
71
77
78
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
Closed
Closed
75
60
78
78.33
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
87
83
79
75
77
79
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
84
77.33
73
66
76
77
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
79
77
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
71
67
79
82.67
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
68
82.5
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
75
70
68
68
82
B.A (Hons) Geography
86
Closed
72
72
72
78
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
65
67
58
62
63
B.A (Hons) English
86
80
78
75.5
69
78
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
76
73
69
68
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
85.5
76
Closed
73
66
76
B.A Programme
78.5
68.5
69.5
58
58
71
B.A (Hons) History
83.5
Closed
Closed
71
72
72
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78
73
64
73
80
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
64
67
82.5
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
78
82.67
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
61
79
81
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
76
72
66
74
76
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
Closed
Closed
61
72
75
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
86
79
74
70
75
77
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
86
Closed
73
60
77
78
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
78
77
B.A (Hons) Economics
90
Closed
63
63
73
80
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
77
77
72
66
74
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
63
Closed
56
60
61
B.A (Hons) Political Science
84
73
Closed
69
62
72
B.A (Hons) History
83.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
72
72
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
78
71
61
71
79
B.A (Hons) Geography
86
Closed
70
Closed
70
77
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
62
Closed
B.A Programme
77.5
66
Closed
56
56
70
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
45
45
45
45
45
B.Voc. Printing Technology
60
53
50
45
58
58
B.Voc. Web Designing
70
62
50
48
62
64
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Computer Science
86
Closed
73
60
77
78
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
Closed
75
70
63.66
72
76
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
70
75
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
78
82.67
B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
78
77
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
66
82.5
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
84.33
78
72
68
74
77
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
75
75
B.A (Hons) Economics
90
Closed
63
63
73
80
B.A (Hons) Geography
86
Closed
70
Closed
70
77
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
76.5
76.5
71.5
65
73
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
77
69
59
70
77
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
45
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Political Science
84
73
Closed
69
62
72
B.A (Hons) History
83.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
72
72
B.A (Hons) Journalism
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
60
Closed
B.Voc. Printing Technology
55
50
48
45
50
50
B.Voc. Web Designing
Closed
55
50
45
55
55
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
62
Closed
55
59
60
B.A Programme
77
65
Closed
55
55
70
Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Economics
NA
70
65
65
75
82
B.A (Hons) English
NA
78
Closed
73.5
67
76
B.A (Hons) Geography
NA
Closed
71
71
71
78
B.A (Hons) Journalism
NA
76
70
65
65
Closed
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
NA
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Hindi
NA
64
Closed
57
61
62
B.A Programme
NA
67
68
57
57
70
B.A (Hons) History
NA
Closed
Closed
Closed
72
72
B.A (Hons) Political Science
NA
75
Closed
71
64
74
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.