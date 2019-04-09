Kakatiya University releases datesheets for UG, PG exams, check here

Kakatiya University UG, PG exams: Kakatiya University, Telangana has released the datesheets for the undergraduate, postgraduate, LLB exams. The students who will appear in the examination can check the date sheets from the official website.

The datesheets are available for the fourth semester examinations (PG courses), B.Tech 1st year, 2nd year, B.Tech regular examinations, LLB exams.

Kakatiya University: How to check datesheet

Step 1: Visit the official website- kuexams.org

Step 2: Click on the datesheet link

Step 3: In the new window, click on course wise date sheets

Step 4: A pdf with dates of exams will appear

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The admit card of the examinations will be available soon on the official website- kuexams.org.