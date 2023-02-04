K-MAT 2023: Admit card released; here’s how to download

K-MAT 2023: The office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala on Friday released the admit card for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (K-MAT) 2023. Candidates who applied for the exam, can download the hall tickets from — cee.kerala.gov.in.

Also read | IIM CAP 2023 schedule released; steps to apply

The KMAT 2023 will be conducted on February 19. It will be a computer based test with 180 objective type Multiple Choice Questions for a total of 720 marks. The exam will begin at 1:30 pm and conclude at 4:30 pm. Candidates have to report to the exam centre between 12 pm to 1 pm, they will be allowed to enter the exam hall from 1 pm to 1:15 pm.

K-MAT 2023: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website— cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on KMAT 2023 candidate portal on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, password and access code

Step 4: Click on the admit card link

Step 5: View the admit card and download it for future reference

There will be 50 questions based on English language usage and reading comprehension for 200 marks, 50 questions in the quantitative aptitude section for 200 marks. Data sufficiency and logical reasoning will have 40 questions for 160 marks and general knowledge and current affairs will again have 40 questions for 160 marks.

Candidates will get four marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. There will be no marks awarded for the questions left unanswered. At the reporting point, candidates will be provided an access card, in which username, password and seat number would be allocated. They would not be allowed to use the keyboard during the exam.