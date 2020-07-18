Justice MR Shah stresses areas that will gain focus amid Covid outbreak

Gujarat National Law University. (gnlu.ac.in) Gujarat National Law University. (gnlu.ac.in)

Speaking on the 17th foundation day of the Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar through a virtual medium on Friday, Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah stressed on new challenges that have emerged along with the pandemic, which include “the rights of the migrants, rights of the employers – employees, right to life and good health guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, (while) striking the balance between the haves and have-nots.”

Justice Shah also highlighted some areas of law that will gain focus in light of the pandemic, including lawyers specialising in healthcare, policy lawyers, and an increased scope of public interest litigations.

“People/businesses will always require trained legal professionals in the long run. Certain areas of law will be in great demand in comparison to others. With increasing health crisis all over the globe, there will be a great requirement for health care lawyers. High value mergers and acquisition areas of corporate law may dry up. Attention will turn towards restructuring, insolvency, bankruptcy and litigation work… With business downsizing, decline in job market there will be a lot of scope for Public Interest Litigation/Class Action Labour and Employment lawyer…,” said Justice Shah.

Justice Shah anticipates environmental law gaining importance with “global environmental catastrophe not (being) far away,” and stressed on senior lawyers adapting to technology.

