Junior Research Fellowship and Senior Research Fellowships hiked for science scholars

The Centre on Wednesday hiked the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and the Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) for scholars in any area of science and technology. While the JRF has been enhanced by about 24 per cent — from Rs 25,000 to Rs 31,000 per month — the SRF has been hiked by 25 per cent — from Rs 28,000 to Rs 35,000 per month.

The Centre said that the hike will directly benefit 60,000 research fellows.

Through an office memorandum dated January 30, the Department of Science and Technology announced the hike in fellowship and said it would come into effect from January 1, 2019. “Further, there is substantial 30-35% enhancement in the financial rewards for the scientists involved in the R&D projects as Research Associates. The top bracket of Research Associateship is fixed at Rs 54,000…. All the research fellows are also entitled to HRA as per Central Government norms,” a statement said.

The hike will apply to “scholars who are selected through National Eligibility Tests — CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE” and “selection process through National level examinations…,” said the statement.

DST Secretary Ashutosh Sharma said that while the previous hike in 2014 applied to a period of four years, there is a move now to relook and revise stipends on a more periodic basis.

The hike follows protests by research scholars who had sat on dharnas demanding that the fellowship be enhanced.