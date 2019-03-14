Jadavpur University teachers’ bodies observe 3-hour ceasework

Different teachers’ organisations of Jadavpur University observed a three-hour ceasework on Wednesday demanding pay revision and scrapping of “anti-people” education policies by the Centre and West Bengal government. No classes were held in the afternoon hours as the ceasework was held from 2 pm to 5 pm, a spokesman of Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) said.

He said 270 teachers, belonging to JUTA, West Bengal College and University Teachers’ Association and All Bengal University Teachers’ Association (ABUTA) joined the ceasework and took part in a sit-in.

The various demands of the three teachers’ bodies were – making effective the last pay revision scheme of University Grants’ Commission, amending the university statute to ensure the presence of elected representatives in statutory bodies, fixed salary structure for contractual teachers and scrapping of the alleged anti-people education policies of the Centre and state government, said Goutam Maity of the ABUTA, JU chapter.

A JU spokesman said while classes were held in the first hour of Wednesday but no classes took place after 2 pm. Wednesday.