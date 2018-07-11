Jadavpur University admission 2018: Entrance exam dates released, check schedule here

JU admission 2018: The varsity authorities revoked the decision to scrap admission tests for 6 humanities subjects. The varsity authorities revoked the decision to scrap admission tests for 6 humanities subjects.

JU admission 2018: The entrance test dates for admission to B.A (Hons) programme in Bengali, English, Comparative Literature, History, International Relations/Political Science and Philosophy have been released by the Jadavpur University. The dates have been announced after the varsity authorities revoked the decision to scrap admission tests for six humanities subjects yesterday, July 10. They returned to their previous admission model, in which board marks and entrance exam scores will be given 50-50 weightage.

The counselling for admission to B.A (Hons) Economics will be conducted on July 30 and that for Sanskrit and Sociology will be held on July 31. The classes for these courses will begin from August 1.

Jadavpur University written admission test dates

English: July 21 (12 pm to 2 pm)

Bengali: July 23 (12 pm to 2 pm)

Philosophy: July 24 (11:30 am to 1:30 pm)

International Relations/Political Science: July 24 (2:30 pm to 4:30 pm)

Comparative Literature: July 25 (11:30 am to 1:30 pm)

History: July 25 (2:30 pm to 4:30 pm)

The provisional merit list for admission to these courses will be released on August 3 after 6 pm. Counselling will be conducted from August 8 to 10. Classes will then commence from August 13.

The decision to bring back admission tests was taken in an executive council meeting held on Tuesday. However, Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das and Pro Vice-Chancellor P K Ghosh did not agree with the resolution adopted in the meeting and expressed their desire to resign.

