JSS Academy most impactful Indian institute, Pondicherry University best in gender equality: THE Rankings

Times Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking has released University Impact Rankings 2019 to assess universities’ against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The University of Auckland has topped the first global ranking to measure institutions’ social and economic impact globally. Canada’s McMaster University secured second spot while the University of British Columbia and University of Manchester, UK shared the third spot.

While none of the Indian universities made it to top 200 list of ‘impactful’ varsities, most of the home-based institutes were ranked in 300+ category out of 450 participants. The usual ranking institutes from India including the mainstream IITs, IIMs and IISc were not on the list.

From India, the top entrant was JSS Academy of Higher Education and research between 101-200 range followed by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth in the bracket of 201-300. Other Indian institutes included Annamalai University, Christ University Bengaluru, IIT-Bhubaneswar, Jamia Milia Islamia, KIIT University, KLE University, Manipal Academy of Higher education, Pondicherry University, and PSG College of Technology all above 301+ bracket.

In the gender equality category, Indian institutes performed comparatively better with Pondicherry University leading the list by securing a slot in 101-200 bracket. It secured between 42.1-57 points while the global average was 23.8 to 53.6 score.

Most Indian institutes ranked in 201-300 bracket in the category including Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Annamalai University, Christ University, Jamia Milia Islamia, KLE University, and PSG College of Technology.

A total of 450 universities from 76 countries were assessed under the process. The varsities were ranked across several factors including good health and well-being, gender equality, quality education, industry innovation and infrastructure among others.