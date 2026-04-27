JPSC JET 2024: Paper shortage forces Commission to scrap exams at two centres

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission on Sunday cancelled two JET-2024 exams at two centres due to the shortage of question papers and readability issues, officials said. The Jharkhand Eligibility Test were cancelled at Sardar Patel Public School in Bokaro district and ASTVS District CM School of Excellence in Ranchi. For more information on the revised date, exam pattern and marking scheme, students can visit IE Education Portal.

The affected subjects were education (Code-009) and Oriya (Code-023), respectively, they said. “The decision to cancel the examinations of the two subjects at the two centres was taken due to insufficient question papers and readability issues,” the Commission said in a release.