Journalism in DU: From fierce competition to few takers

It may have had the highest applicants-to-seats ratio, but seats in BA (Hons) Journalism are barely filling up in Delhi University (DU), with only a little over a third of the seats filled after admissions against two cut-off lists.

After admissions against DU’s second cut-off list, only 122 of 306 BA (Hons) Journalism seats were filled, which are offered across seven colleges.

The course had the highest number of students vying for each seat, with a total of 1,12,233 applicants — which means there were 367 applicants per seat.

However, while admissions are closing in many colleges in other courses, admissions remain dry in Journalism — except in Lady Shri Ram College, where there have been 20 admissions against 12 unreserved seats.

At Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) — which had set the highest cut-off in the programme at 98.5% — only three students have taken admission against 34 seats.

“We’ve seen very low admissions in the course, but we also must understand the cut-offs are very high. We must be very judicious in setting our cut-offs to prevent over-filling of seats,” said DCAC principal Rajiv Chopra.

He said it is likely that a lot of students apply for the course as a back-up option.

At Kamala Nehru College, only 13 out of 42 seats have been filled, but its spokesperson, Geetesh Nirban, said this does not reflect on the course’s popularity.

“Many are waiting because the cut-offs are really high, which were kept this way because of over-admitting in the past few years,” she said.