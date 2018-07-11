JosAA third round seat allotment result 2018 declared at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2018: The result of the third round of document verification and counselling is out now. The result of the third round of document verification and counselling is out now.

JoSAA 2018: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the result of the third round of document verification and counselling along with re-scheduled dates, after the same was put on hold due to the Madras High Court’s order. An official statement earlier released on the official website, josaa.nic.in, stated, “Seat allotment, document verification and acceptance of seat is in abeyance untill appropriate orders passed in a writ appeal by Madras High Court on July 2 are received by the IIT K”.

“The revised schedule has been being released on account of:

— The third round of seat allotment and related activities being kept in abeyance due to proceedings in the Hon’ble High Court of Madras.

— Requests from parents and candidates across IITs who have already finalised their travel bookings as per the displayed start of sessions in different IITs.

— Academic sessions of IITs are to start on time as scheduled earlier.

— Ensuring that all candidates get a fair chance of full participation in, and completion of, the initially declared seven rounds of seat allotment, with the sixth round being the final round in which withdrawal is permissible.

— Ensuring that the total number of hours of activities involving “Document verification and acceptance/withdrawal of seat by reporting at reporting centres” remain the same as originally scheduled.

Candidates who will be allotted seats will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee (through SBI e-Challan/ net banking/ debit cards) and get the documents verified at any reporting centre for provisional seat acceptance.

