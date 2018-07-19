JoSAA seventh round seat allotment result 2018 declared at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2018: This is the last and final round of seat allotment. This is the last and final round of seat allotment.

JoSAA 2018: The seventh seat allotment list by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2018 has been released on the official website, josaa.nic.in. Those who have been allotted seats will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee (through SBI e-Challan/ net banking/ debit cards) and get the documents verified at any reporting centre for provisional seat acceptance. They can do the same today, on July 19, from 10 am to 5 pm. This is the last and final round of seat allotment. No more rounds will be conducted further. JoSAA is set up by the HRD Ministry to regulate centralised admissions in premier engineering institutions.

About 36,000 seats were available in 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 government funded technical institutions (GFTIs). One can find the list of reporting centres at the official website itself.

JoSAA results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Round 7: View Allotment Result and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your JEE (Main) roll number and password

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

After the publication of JEE Main ranks, the students were asked to register themselves and provide choices of preferred institutes and courses at JoSAA website. Also, the special round for seat allotment in NIT plus system will start from July 24, 2018.

