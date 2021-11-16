scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
MUST READ

JoSAA seat allotment round 5 result declared: How to check

The registered candidates can check and download the result by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. Candidates need to upload required documents on the JoSAA portal from November 16 onwards.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
November 16, 2021 10:16:43 am
josaa, josaa counselling result, josaa 5th counselling result, josaa.nic.in, iit admission, engineering college admission, best engineering colleges, education newsJoSAA seat allotment result 5 is available at josaa.nic.in (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

JoSAA counselling fifth seat allotment list 2021: The seat allotment result for the fifth round of counselling for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 has been announced. The registered candidates can check and download the result by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Candidates are mandatorily required to appear for the online reporting and complete the payment along with uploading all the required documents on the JoSAA portal from November 16 onwards. The counselling schedule mentions that a total of 6 rounds will be held by JoSAA for admissions to IITs and NITs.

Read |Indian student strength in US fell sharply by 13.2% in 2020-21: Open Doors Report

How to check JoSAA 2021 seat allotment round 5 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, josaa.nic.in

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Round 5 counselling seat allotment result”

Step 3: On the new page, enter login credentials. Within a few seconds, the result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the round 5 seat allotment result of JoSAA 2021

The colleges which participate in the JoSAA seat allotment include the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Also Read |IIT-Madras re-launches MS in entrepreneurship course

Candidates can choose to either freeze or float their seats. If a candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat, they can freeze it, which means that they are securing a seat and will not participate in the further counselling rounds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 16: Latest News

Advertisement