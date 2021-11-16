JoSAA seat allotment round 5 result declared: How to check

JoSAA counselling fifth seat allotment list 2021: The seat allotment result for the fifth round of counselling for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 has been announced. The registered candidates can check and download the result by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Candidates are mandatorily required to appear for the online reporting and complete the payment along with uploading all the required documents on the JoSAA portal from November 16 onwards. The counselling schedule mentions that a total of 6 rounds will be held by JoSAA for admissions to IITs and NITs.

How to check JoSAA 2021 seat allotment round 5 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Round 5 counselling seat allotment result”

Step 3: On the new page, enter login credentials. Within a few seconds, the result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the round 5 seat allotment result of JoSAA 2021

The colleges which participate in the JoSAA seat allotment include the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Candidates can choose to either freeze or float their seats. If a candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat, they can freeze it, which means that they are securing a seat and will not participate in the further counselling rounds.