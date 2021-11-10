JoSAA seat allotment round 4 result to be declared today: How to check

JoSAA counselling fourth seat allotment list 2021: The seat allotment result for the fourth round of counselling for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 will be announced today. The registered candidates can check the result on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Check | List of top engineering colleges in India

Students with allocated seats through round 4 counselling must complete the online reporting process from November 11 to 12, 2021. To secure a seat, students have to upload the required documents for verification and pay the counselling fee. The last date to respond to the query under JoSAA Round 4 counselling round is November 13, 2021.

How to check JoSAA round 4 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the displayed homepage, click on the ‘View Seat Allotment Result – Round 4’ link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Step 4: Enter JEE Main or JEE Advanced application number and password

Step 5: JoSAA third round seat allotment result will appear on the screen

READ | Top educational institute in India | Top universities in India | Best Indian engineering college | Top 10 management institutes | Best medical colleges in India

Candidates can choose to either freeze or float their seats. If a candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat, they can freeze it, which means that they are securing a seat and will not participate in the further counselling rounds. Applicants who are not satisfied and wish to participate in further rounds of counselling can choose to float the allotted seat.