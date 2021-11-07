JoSAA seat allotment round 3 result declared: How to check

Students with allocated seats through round 3 counselling must complete the online reporting process from November 7 to 8, 2021. To secure a seat, students have to upload the required documents for verification and pay the counselling fee.

How to check JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA official website at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the displayed homepage, click on the ‘View Seat Allotment Result – Round 3’ link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Step 4: Enter JEE Main or JEE Advanced application number and password

Step 5: JoSAA third round seat allotment result will appear on the screen

The last date to respond to the query under JoSAA Round 3 counselling round is November 9, 2021. JoSAA fourth-round seat allocation result would be declared on November 10, 2021, at 5 pm.

Candidates can choose to either freeze or float their seats. If a candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat, they can freeze it, which means that they are securing a seat and will not participate in the further counselling rounds. Applicants who are not satisfied and wish to participate in further rounds of counselling can choose to float the allotted seat.