JoSAA seat allotment round 2 result declared: How to check

JoSAA counselling second seat allotment list 2021: The seat allotment result for the second round of counselling for Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 has been announced. The registered candidates can check and download the result by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified the second round of counselling have to report to the institute for admission. The last date for reporting is November 3 till 5 pm. To secure a seat, students have to upload the required documents for verification and pay the counselling fee.

Read | List of top engineering colleges in India

How to check JoSAA 2021 seat allotment round 2 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Round 2 counselling seat allotment result”

Step 3: On the new page, enter login credentials. Within a few seconds, the result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the round 2 seat allotment result of JoSAA 2021

Candidates can choose to either freeze or float their seats. If a candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat, they can freeze it, which means that they are securing a seat and will not participate in the further counselling rounds.

Also Read | IIT Indore makes its laboratories virtually accessible to students of other institutes

Applicants who are not satisfied and wish to participate in further rounds of counselling can choose to float the allotted seat. The result of the third round of seat allotment counselling will be declared on November 6.