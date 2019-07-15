JoSAA seat allotment result for round 6 released: How to check?

JoSAA seat allotment result: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the result for the sixth seat allotment round for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government-funded engineering colleges today – July 15 (Monday). Candidates who had applied for counselling can check their reuslt at josaa.nic.in.

Those who wish to withdraw their seat or accept admission will have to appear at their respective reporting centres from July 16 to 17, 2019. This is the last round of seat withdrawal for IITs. After these withdrawals, the list of vacant seats will be displayed and the seventh and last allotment round will begin from July 18 (Thursday).

JoSAA seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘seat allotment result’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear

JoSAA seat allotment result: Documents needed

— Three passport size photographs identical to the one uploaded during JEE (Main) 2019 registration

— Class 12 performance check

— Provisional seat allotment letter

— Undertaking by the candidate

— Proof of seat acceptance fee payment by online net banking or e-challan etc

— Photo identity card [issued by govt. agency/last attended school/Class XII admit card]

— Admit card of JEE (Main) 2019 / JEE Advanced 2019

— Scorecard of JEE (Main) 2019 [downloaded from JEE (Main) portal]

— Date of birth proof [Class X mark sheet]

— Class XII (or equivalent) board mark sheet. If available, pass certificate

There will be a total of seven rounds. The last seat allotment result will be declared o July 18. All candidates will be given a chance to wrap up their admission process between July 19 to July 23, 2019.