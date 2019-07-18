JoSAA seat allotment result for round 7 released, how to check

JoSAA seat allotment result 2019: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority(JoSAA) has declared the result for the seventh round of seat allotment for the admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government funded engineering colleges on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Candidates who had applied for counselling can check their result at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA announced the result of its sixth round seat allotment list on July 15, 2019. In order to check the allotted list of seventh round candidates are required keep their JEE Main application number, password and security pin handy.

Steps to check seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website- josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link seat allotment result

Step 3: Log in by using the required credential

Step 4: Result will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Candidates can download and take a print out of the result for further references

Documents required for the JoSAA seat allotment:

— Three passport size photographs identically to one uploaded during JEE(MAINS) 2019 registration

— Class 12 performance check

— Provisional seat allotment letter

— Undertaking by candidates

— Proof of seat acceptance of fee payment by online net banking or e-challan

— Photo identity card [issued by govt. agency/last attended school/Class XII admit card]

— Admit card of JEE (Main) 2019 / JEE Advanced 2019

— Scorecard of JEE (Main) 2019 [downloaded from JEE (Main) portal]

— Date of birth proof [Class X mark sheet]

— Class XII (or equivalent) board mark sheet. If available, pass certificate