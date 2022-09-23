JoSAA seat allotment: After first round, 93 out of top 100 opt for IIT Bombay; 69 bag seat

JoSAA seat allotment: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay continues to remain the most sought-after IIT among all at the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the first seat allotment on Friday. Out of the top 100 candidates from the JEE-Advanced merit list, IIT Bombay was the first choice for 93 candidates. Whereas 69 of them have been able to bag the seat after the first round of seat allotment.

As per information shared by the JEE office, the highest number of students from the top 100 JEE rankers have bagged seats in IIT Bombay; this is followed closely by IIT Delhi having 28 candidates and IIT Madras with 3 candidates.

The trend is similar when it comes to the top 500 candidates from the JEE-Advanced. While highest 173 have found a seat in IIT Bombay; this is followed closely by IIT Delhi with 127 students from the top 500 JEE-Advanced rankers. Whereas IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur all have less than 50 from the top 500 candidates.

“A total of 2,14,067 have registered for the seat allocation process through JoSAA this year. Out of these 1,95,924 candidates (Male: 1,50,551, Female: 45,370, Third Gender: 3) have filled in their choices for seats in participating institutions,” shared Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, organising chairman for JEE Advanced 2022.

“Even as IIT Kharagpur has the maximum number of choices “due to the sheer number and variety of courses it offers,” said Prof Doolla, “IIT Bombay predominantly remains the most preferred choice of institutes by top 100 JEE-Advanced rankers and largely for Computer Science and Engineering”, he added.

Apart from Computer Science Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering are the branches witnessing a high number of applications.

A total of 155538 candidates appeared for the JEE (Advanced) held on August 28. Out of this, 40,712 have qualified as the result was declared on September 11. There were a total of 33,608 girls who appeared for the exam out of which 6516 have qualified.

Advertisement

As per the seat matrix issued by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), this year, there are a total of 16598 seats up for grabs in all 23- Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), including 1567 supernumerary seats for female candidates.

A marginal increase in the number of seats from last year’s 1534 supernumerary seats for female candidates and 16,238 total seats, in 2021. The JoSAA will conduct six seat allotment rounds this year.