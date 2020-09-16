JoSAA schedule 2020: JEE Main to Advanced, IITs to state engineering colleges counselling from October 6

JoSAA registrations to begin from October 6 (Representational image)

JoSAA counselling schedule 2020: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin counselling for admission to engineering colleges including IITs, NITs, IIESTs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes from October 6. Interested and eligible candidates who have cleared JEE Main or will pass the JEE Advanced exams will be able to register at josaa.nic.in.

While admission to IITs will be only for those who have cleared JEE Advanced, candidates having passed JEE Main will be eligible for all other courses. The JEE Main result has been announced and the JEE Advanced will be held on September 27 and its result will be out on October 5.

Read | List of top engineering colleges in India and around the world

Counsellings will begin at josaa.nic.in from the next day – October 6. Candidates who qualify AAT can fill their AAT-specific choices starting from October 11. The mock seat allocation will be released on October 12 but the registration process will continue till October 15, as per the official schedule.

The first allocation list will be published on October 17 and candidates who wish to accept the seats will have to undergo ‘online reporting’. This includes fee payment document upload and response by candidates to queries if any. Instead of seven counselling rounds, this year, six sessions will be held. The admission process will begin from November 9.

To accept allotted seat candidates must upload all required documents and must pay seat acceptance fee. The number of days and time available for document upload, query response and verification for seat acceptance in various rounds will be strictly adhered to. A candidate whose seat has been confirmed by JoSAA can withdraw from the seat allocation process starting from the second round and up to the fifth round of seat allocation before the last round of seat allocation.

In another major change, IITs have decided to drop class 12 performance criteria for admission. Earlier, apart from clearing JEE Advanced, the student needs to have at least 75 per cent marks in class 12.

MEET JEE MAIN toppers | Girls should aim higher, says JEE Main 2020 female topper | Tricity’s JEE topper is a boy from Amritsar | Vadodara boy only one from Gujarat to score 100 percentile | Mumbai boy scores 100 percentile in JEE Main, tops from state | My competition is with my IITian brother, says Haryana topper | IIT entrance the toughest, sasy JEE topper who got admission to MIT

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd