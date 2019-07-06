JoSAA round three result for admissions to IIT, NITs today: Check next round details, documents needed

JoSAA round three result 2019: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will declare the result for round three of counselling today – July 6 (Saturday). The seat allotment list will also be displayed at the official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates who had cleared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) at either Mains or Advanced level are eligible for the counselling rounds.

Those who have cleared the third round will be appearing for document verification round. Candidates who wish to accept the allotted seat will also have to submit a fee to book the seat. In case a candidate wants to withdraw their seat, they will also have to appear for the seat allotment process. The document verification and seat acceptance/withdrawal based on the third round of allotment will be conducted from July 7 to 8, 2019.

JoSAA round three result 2019: Documents needed

— Three passport-sized photographs

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Provisional seat allotment letter

— Undertaking by the candidate

— Proof of seat acceptance

— E-payment receipt

— Photo identity card authorised by the government

— Admit card of JEE Mains 2019

— Admit card of JEE advanced 2019, if applicable

— Marks sheet of JEE Main 2019

— Mark sheet of JEE Advanced 2019

— Date of birth proof

— Class 10 and class 12 certificate/ mark sheet

— State or nativity certificate

— Medical certificate

— Category certificate, if applicable

— Registration cum locked choices for seat allotment

Those who could not get their desired seats can also wait for the next round of allotment. There will be a total of seven rounds, as per the official schedule. The display of the fourth round result will be held on July 9 followed by round five, six and seven on July 12, July 15 and July 18 respectively.

The JoSSA or joint seat allocation authority is the collective seat allotment system for IITs, NITs, IIESTs, IIITs and other government-funded institutes. Based on the counselling (choice and merit) admission will be granted for a total of 107 institutes including 18 IITs. Candidates who have cleared JEE Mains can seek admission to all the colleges except IITs. For IITs, one has to clear JEE Advanced. Meanwhile, for those who could not clear the entrance exam, there still are several options. Read here