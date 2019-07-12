JoSAA round five result 2019: Check seats available at government engineering colleges

JoSAA round five result 2019: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will be releasing the result for the fifth round of counselling for admission to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other government-funded institutes today – July 12 (Friday) at the official website, josaa.nic.in. The result will be declared at 5 pm, as per the official schedule.

Those who qualify for admissions will have to get their documents verified at the reporting centres from July 13 to 14, 2019. Candidates who wish to cancel their admission or apply for withdrawal will also have to report at the centre. A total of seven rounds are conducted under JoSAA. The result for the sixth round will be displayed on July 16 (Tuesday).

While seats at the IITs have been filled already, students can check the seat matrix containing the list of available seats at the official website, josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA result 2019: Document need

— Three passport size photographs identical to the one uploaded during JEE (Main) 2019 registration

— Class 12 performance check

— Provisional seat allotment letter

— Undertaking by the candidate

— Proof of seat acceptance fee payment by online net banking or e-challan etc

— Photo identity card [issued by govt. agency/last attended school/Class XII admit card]

— Admit card of JEE (Main) 2019 / JEE Advanced 2019

— Scorecard of JEE (Main) 2019 [downloaded from JEE (Main) portal]

— Date of birth proof [Class X mark sheet]

— Class XII (or equivalent) board mark sheet. If available, pass certificate

Those who qualify JEE Main and JEE Advanced are eligible to appear for the JoSAA counselling sessions under which seats are allocated for admissions to 107 institutes including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 other-GFTIs.