JoSAA mock seat allocation 2018 result to release tomorrow at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2018: The first round of JoSAA mock seat allotment will publish on Wednesday, June 27. The students can check the seat allotment through the official website, josaa.nic.in for admission into IITs, NITs, IITs and other GFTIs. About 36,000 seats are available in 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technology (NITs), 23 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs) and 20 government funded technical institutions (GFTIs) are offering admissions to the students this year.

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 1: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Enter the required details gender, state code of eligibility and nationality

Step 2: Remember to fill your choices of institutes and branches in decreasing order of preference.

Step 4: Once done, the candidate must ensure to lock their choices.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set up by the HRD Ministry to regulate centralised admissions in premier engineering institutions will publish JoSAA 2017 mock allotment for the registered students. After the publication of JEE Main ranks, the students were asked to register themselves and provide choices of preferred institutes and courses at JoSAA website

