JoSAA fourth round result 2019 today: Check documents needed for admission at engineering colleges

JoSAA result 2019: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the result for the fourth round of seat allotment at IITs and NITs at its official website, josaa.nic.in today – July 7, 5 pm. The seat matrix explaining the number of seats at the institutes allotted so far has already been displayed at the website for students’ reference.

Those who have made it through will have to appear for document verification round. In case one wants to take the seat allotted to them, they will have to pay a fee at the reporting centres. In case anyone wants to withdraw admissions, they can also do the same. The next round result will be displayed on July 12 followed by the sixth and seventh round on July 18 and 19.

JoSAA result 2019: Document need

— Three passport size photographs identical to the one uploaded during JEE (Main) 2019 registration

— Class 12 performance check

— Provisional seat allotment letter

— Undertaking by the candidate

— Proof of seat acceptance fee payment by online net banking or e-challan etc

— Photo identity card [issued by govt. agency/last attended school/Class XII admit card]

— Admit card of JEE (Main) 2019 / JEE Advanced 2019

— Scorecard of JEE (Main) 2019 [downloaded from JEE (Main) portal]

— Date of birth proof [Class X mark sheet]

— Class XII (or equivalent) board mark sheet. If available, pass certificate

There will be a total of seven rounds. All candidates will be given a chance to wrap up their admission process between July 19 to July 23, 2019.